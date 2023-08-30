The Electric State: A Cyberpunk Dystopian Film Adaptation
The Electric State is an upcoming film adapted from the graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag and published in 2018. The tale and artwork in this book have garnered a lot of positive feedback from readers and critics alike, and NPR even called it one of the year’s best books. The movie captures the same 80s-inspired cyberpunk style as the original material. In that scenario, it will provide a dystopian scene that has not before been depicted on screen. In June of 2022, it was revealed that Joe and Anthony Russo would be directing the feature film adaptation of Netflix’s The Electric State when it finally arrived in theaters. Even though only a little information has been made public about the movie, it is reasonable to presume that there will be a lot of action in the movie if the Russo brothers are in charge of directing it.
The story takes place in an alternate reality in 1997, after most of the United States has been destroyed by a battle fought between humans and technology gone awry. The setting is described as being post-apocalyptic. Massive drones formerly employed in battle are now scattered across the landscape and pose various threats to the people who managed to escape the conflict. The plot of The Electric State revolves around the exploits of a young woman as she travels across the United States in search of her brother.
Although it may sound like other dystopian stories in which young adults strive to find their way through a post-apocalyptic landscape, the one-of-a-kind universe that Simon Stlenhag has created is a fascinating new addition to the post-apocalyptic dystopian subgenre of science fiction. Many well-known actors have expressed interest in participating in the film, in addition to the fact that the Russo brothers will direct it. This should help bring Stlenhag’s electric-infused dystopian nightmare world to life and improve the story portrayed in the graphic novel.
The Electric State Cast
-
Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle
-
Chris Pratt as Keats
-
Devyn Dalton as Cosmo
-
Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst
-
Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate
-
Terry Notary as Mr Peanut
-
Martin Klebba as Herman
-
Adam Croasdell as Marshall
-
Gabrielle Maiden as Penny Pal
-
Chris Silvestri as PC
-
Woody Norman as Christopher
-
Brooke Bloom as Mom
-
Cuyle Carvin as Dad
-
Alan Boell as Sentre Tech #1
-
Myles Evans as Sentre Tech #1
-
Angela Davis as Sentre CFO
-
Randy Havens as Sentre GPO
-
Brian Cox
What is the Release Date of The Electric State?
As of now, no announcement has been made regarding when The Electric State will be made available. Despite this, it has been stated that the movie will make its debut on Netflix at some point in the year 2024. At this point, we are all aware that once it is made available, The Electric State will only be available to stream on Netflix. A theatrical release is not completely out of the question, seeing as how the Russo brothers’ previous film with Netflix, The Gray Man, had a limited theatrical release a week before it was made available on the streaming site.
Who are the Directors of The Electric State?
The Electric State: A Cyberpunk Dystopian Film Adaptation
The Electric State is an upcoming film adapted from the graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag and published in 2018. The tale and artwork in this book have garnered a lot of positive feedback from readers and critics alike, and NPR even called it one of the year’s best books. The movie captures the same 80s-inspired cyberpunk style as the original material. In that scenario, it will provide a dystopian scene that has not before been depicted on screen. In June of 2022, it was revealed that Joe and Anthony Russo would be directing the feature film adaptation of Netflix’s The Electric State when it finally arrived in theaters. Even though only a little information has been made public about the movie, it is reasonable to presume that there will be a lot of action in the movie if the Russo brothers are in charge of directing it.
The story takes place in an alternate reality in 1997, after most of the United States has been destroyed by a battle fought between humans and technology gone awry. The setting is described as being post-apocalyptic. Massive drones formerly employed in battle are now scattered across the landscape and pose various threats to the people who managed to escape the conflict. The plot of The Electric State revolves around the exploits of a young woman as she travels across the United States in search of her brother.
Although it may sound like other dystopian stories in which young adults strive to find their way through a post-apocalyptic landscape, the one-of-a-kind universe that Simon Stlenhag has created is a fascinating new addition to the post-apocalyptic dystopian subgenre of science fiction. Many well-known actors have expressed interest in participating in the film, in addition to the fact that the Russo brothers will direct it. This should help bring Stlenhag’s electric-infused dystopian nightmare world to life and improve the story portrayed in the graphic novel.
The Electric State Cast
-
Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle
-
Chris Pratt as Keats
-
Devyn Dalton as Cosmo
-
Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst
-
Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate
-
Terry Notary as Mr Peanut
-
Martin Klebba as Herman
-
Adam Croasdell as Marshall
-
Gabrielle Maiden as Penny Pal
-
Chris Silvestri as PC
-
Woody Norman as Christopher
-
Brooke Bloom as Mom
-
Cuyle Carvin as Dad
-
Alan Boell as Sentre Tech #1
-
Myles Evans as Sentre Tech #1
-
Angela Davis as Sentre CFO
-
Randy Havens as Sentre GPO
-
Brian Cox
What is the Release Date of The Electric State?
As of now, no announcement has been made regarding when The Electric State will be made available. Despite this, it has been stated that the movie will make its debut on Netflix at some point in the year 2024. At this point, we are all aware that once it is made available, The Electric State will only be available to stream on Netflix. A theatrical release is not completely out of the question, seeing as how the Russo brothers’ previous film with Netflix, The Gray Man, had a limited theatrical release a week before it was made available on the streaming site.
Who are the Directors of The Electric State?