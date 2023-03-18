As observed by content developer Frank McShan, Apple Maps’ Detailed City Experience has been enhanced to include Boston as of today. The most recent version of the map has greater information and specialized 3D models of well-known places like Fenway Park.

Apple claims that the revised map features increased levels of detail, including road markings, buildings, commercial districts, marinas, land cover, trees, elevation, and more. The addition of augmented reality walking guidance and a road-level “windscreen view” while approaching complex interchanges improve the app’s navigational capabilities.

In 2021, Apple began bringing out the Detailed City Experience alongside the release of iOS 15. The most recent version of the map is now accessible in many cities, including Atlanta, Berlin, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami, Montréal, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington, with more cities to follow soon.

Apple brought its redesigned Maps experience to Boston (where I’m from!) today, and the level of detail is insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zklXftXi4G — Frank McShan (@frankmcshan) March 16, 2023

Earlier this week, we brought your attention to a new iPhone app called Landmarks, making it simple to see more than 300 3D models from Apple Maps.