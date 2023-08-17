A Cult Saga That Almost Cost the Life of Sylvester Stallone

Throughout his career, Sylvester Stallone has taken on intense roles, often involving physical combat. However, he began his journey in an unconventional way by acting in an adult film. Fortunately, this did not hinder his success in Hollywood, where he eventually became a huge star, particularly known for his role as Rocky Balboa. However, his flamboyant film career was almost cut short, much like his own heart.

In the mid-1970s, Sylvester Stallone began a film franchise that still thrives today, including the recent release of the third installment of Creed. However, this testosterone-filled, sweat-drenched, and fighting-packed franchise could have come to an end during the filming of Rocky IV. Stallone had faced many opponents in the boxing ring, but none compared to his on-screen adversary, Dolph Lundgren, who portrayed the formidable Ivan Drago. Unfortunately, Lundgren’s punches were not just acting.

Stallone Far from Invincible on the Set of the Fourth Opus

Sylvester Stallone had been in the industry for about sixteen years when tragedy almost struck during the filming of Rocky IV. Juggling the roles of actor and director, Stallone had a clear vision of the intense fight scenes he wanted to create—a true fistfight in boxing gloves. With this in mind, he chose Dolph Lundgren for the role of Ivan Drago, unaware of the potential consequences this decision held.

In pursuit of authenticity and realism, Stallone encouraged his cast to throw real punches during the filming. In an interview with FoxNews, he recounted the infamous incident where a blow from Lundgren sent him to the hospital for four days of intensive care. Stallone’s dedication to his craft nearly cost him his life.