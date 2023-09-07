The Crown: Source of Controversy

The popular Netflix series called The Crown, written by Peter Morgan, will be ending at the end of this year. This information was received through an official announcement on the video-on-demand platform’s account, formerly known as Twitter, named X. The show, which was launched in November 2016, tells the story of the British royal family, starting from the marriage of Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. It explores significant events such as the queen’s coronation and the births of Princes William and Harry.

In a recent tweet, it was revealed that The Crown will be concluding its run after more than six seasons, seven years, and three different casts. The tweet also provided a hint about the final season, accompanied by an image of an invitation sent to high religious dignitaries. The invitation is for the wedding of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Based on this, it can be inferred that the last season will focus on the event which sparked controversy due to the relationship between Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.