Disney to Raise Prices for Ad-Free Disney+ and Hulu Streaming Services

According to information provided by the business during today’s earnings call (via CNBC), Disney intends to implement a pricing increase for its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu streaming services beginning on October 12. The package that removes advertisements from Disney+ will cost $13.99 per month. In contrast, the option that removes advertisements from Hulu will cost $17.99 per month.

Price Increase for Ad-Free Streaming

At this time, the cost of ad-free Disney+ is $10.99 per month, while the cost of ad-free Hulu is $14.99 per month. Disney charged $6.99 for a subscription to Disney+ when it first started three years ago, meaning that the price for access free of advertisements has more than doubled.

Disney intends to provide an ad-free bundle of Hulu and Disney+ for the price of $19.99 a month, which is a discount of $12 compared to the prices of the individual services. This package’s pricing includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN at the moment; however, it will increase to $24.99 per month. There is currently no release date for the Hulu and Disney+ package deal. Nevertheless, the new prices will go into effect in October, when the launch will occur.