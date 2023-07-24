The world of John Wick will open the doors of his hotel in September!

Filled with passion for the lethal adventures of John Wick, did you come out of the dark rooms totally satisfied after watching the fourth part? Well, dry your tears if you think you’ll have to wait many years before discovering, perhaps, an episode 5 because the universe of John Wick has not stopped growing. It is well and truly confirmed: the lore which surrounds Baba Yaga is expanding with a multitude of projects, and we will be able to taste it from the start of the next school year on Amazon Prime Video. In this case, it will be thanks to the series The Continental which will spread over three episodes.

As the name of the series suggests, this very short format, which will allow you to wait until the release of Ballerina (another spin-off from John Wick) in 2024, will focus on the story of the famous hotel that welcomes assassins and other contract killers with open arms. Beyond learning more about the structure, this will be the perfect opportunity to see cult characters in a slightly more dashing version, notably Winston Scott who is camped by Ian McShane in the main branch. The release date is good. Now we have the right to never-before-seen images!

A casting that looks great, Keanu Reeves can sleep on his two ears

Don’t be mistaken, The Continental is part of the John Wick universe but it will not be a discount series, as evidenced by the members of its cast. In the lot, and even if it only lasts three episodes, the series The Continental offers itself a sacred headliner in the person of Mel Gibson. The world famous actor plays the role of Cormac, caïd “ruthless, brutal and charming from New York and, incidentally, owner of the Continental who will be responsible for setting foot in the stirrup for the young versions of Winston and Charon.

In addition to an overview of the character of Mel Gibson, we have the right to a quick look at the polished looks of the two aforementioned assassins, played here by Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) and Ayomide Adegun (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird). However, the series is not limited to these few faces since we will also see Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate and Jessica Allain. Respectively, KD (a zealous police detective fighting against corruption), Mayhew (KD’s hierarchical superior), Frankie (Winston’s brother, getting himself into an impossible mess following a robbery), Yen (a most fatal fighter) and Lou (a martial arts expert). In addition to a brand new cast, expect a somewhat different aesthetic (since this series smells good of the 70s) but just as stylish!