A prequel to John Wick

After four movies on the big screen, the world of John Wick is now expanding to a serial version, but without Keanu Reeves. The series called The Continental: Based on the Universe of John Wick will be available on Prime Video starting from September 22. A trailer for the series has also been released.

The series takes place in the 1970s and serves as a prequel, focusing on the youth of Winston, a character played by Ian McShane in the movies. In the series, Winston is portrayed by Colin Woodell, known for his role in Ambulance. He will face off against Mel Gibson, who plays Cormac, the manager of the hotel that Winston aims to take control of. The Continental, the iconic hotel for assassins in the world of John Wick, will also play a central role in the plot. The first season of the series will be split into three parts and fans can expect impressive choreographies similar to those in the movies.

The universe of John Wick has not said its last word

After the release of The Continental, fans of John Wick can look forward to more content. A spin-off film titled Ballerina is planned for next year. Ana de Armas will star in the lead role, along with actors from the John Wick movies such as Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick. Other well-known actors, including Norman Reedus, are expected to join the cast. The release date for Ballerina is set for June 7, 2024, pending any impact from the writers’ strike in Hollywood.