The Consequences of Abusing Laxatives

In the movie Babylon, director Damien Chazelle takes us back to the glamorous and scandalous Hollywood of the 1920s. To authentically capture the era, Chazelle and his team had to portray heavy drug use realistically. One of the main characters, portrayed by Margot Robbie, revealed that instead of using real cocaine, they snorted a mixture of baby laxative powder and vitamin B powder to simulate drug use. Icing sugar was also used for non-essential shots. Robbie admitted that snorting laxatives is not pleasant.

Margot Robbie’s Critically Diverse Year: 2023

Margot Robbie’s career has reached new heights in 2023 with her roles in Babylon and Barbie. However, the reception for these two films couldn’t be more different. While Babylon received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie garnered positive opinions from the majority of viewers. Ratings on RottenTomatoes show that Babylon scored 57% and 52%, while Barbie achieved 88% and 83%. The financial results matched the critical reception, with Babylon only grossing $63.4 million at the box office, making it a disappointment for Paramount Pictures. In contrast, Barbie, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, raked in an impressive $1.385 billion, proving to be a huge success.