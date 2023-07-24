The Comic Con Sensation

During the Comic Con organized in San Diego during the fourth weekend of July, a film that has remained mysterious for a long time finally emerged from the shadows in which it had lurked for several months. Project K has really put all the chances on its side to make its presentation the high point of the Californian convention. On July 20, 2023, Project K officially becomes Kalki 2898 AD and takes the opportunity to unveil to the world the first visuals of a feature film mixing science fiction and superheroism. Here is the synopsis of Project K:

Kalki 2898 AD is a film directed and scripted by Nag Ashwin. If you don’t know this filmmaker, it’s no surprise as his previous films have had very little echo beyond their domestic market, namely India. He has notably distinguished himself in the past on Yevade Subramanyam (2015) and Mahanati (2018). Project K has aroused the curiosity of moviegoers and fans of the Indian 7th Art by quickly unveiling its cast, which brings together renowned actresses and actresses in India under the banner of science fiction and superheroes. Some are even famous internationally.

With a budget of 65.5 million euros (or 600 crore), Kalki 2898 AD does not hide its ambitions and intends to have the effect of a bomb on its land when it is released on January 12, 2024, but also internationally. Like RRR, which overthrew action-adventure cinema in 2022, the project led by Prabhas Raju Uppalapati wants to mark the history of the 7th Art. We find alongside the Indian comedian the international star Deepika Padukone as well as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani or Dulquer Salmaan.

The cast of Project K:

ADVERTISEMENT

Project K is released in cinemas on January 12, 2024 (date to be confirmed for France).

A (too) discreet Comic Con?

San Diego Comic Con is an important event in the United States and perhaps seen by some as the E3 of popular culture in the land of Uncle Sam. In France, the CCSD has often struggled to interest the general public beyond the major announcements made by companies such as Marvel Studios, Disney, DC, Netflix, etc. This year, the entertainment giants shunned the convention, preferring to focus on their own events and control communication around their project. Marvel, Sony, HBO, Universal and Netflix were simply absent, which left a strange impression on regulars eager to discover the future of their favorite sagas during this weekend dedicated to pop culture. Ultimately, San Diego Comic Con focused above all on comics and this return to basics was welcomed by purists.