The Chosen One: A New Millarworld Adaptation Coming to Netflix

Millarworld is a creator-owned line of comic books that sprung from the mind of one of the most prominent individuals in the modern comic book industry, Mark Millar. This line is responsible for bringing fans some of the most well-loved comics of the 21st Century. The vast majority of film adaptations of comic books have followed a pattern in which they have been a huge financial success at the box office. Wanted, the Kingsman franchise, and Kick-Ass are all examples of Millarworld projects that were successful when adapted for the big screen. As a result, many fans are closely checking which upcoming Millarworld project will be given a high-budget adaptation. There has been a great resurgence for the comic book television adaptation, with some of the most adored television programs in recent memory attributing their source material to comics. Despite the unquestionable success of comic book movie adaptations in the previous 20 years, there has also been a renaissance for the comic book television adaptation. With this in mind, the comic book series Jupiter’s Legacy, originally published by Millarworld, was adapted by Netflix in 2021. Netflix is a corporation that has a fantastic track record in this genre. And yet, the series was discontinued before its time due to bad reactions from critics and viewers, so it’s not all sunshine and roses.

Despite this, there has been a significant amount of interest in a collaboration between Millarworld and Netflix ever since the former first acquired a firm of this kind in 2017. It was never going to be long before they had another go at bringing to life a Millarworld story in the form of a Netflix series and the upcoming release of The Chosen One (El Elegido in Spanish), which is based on Mark Millar and Peter Gross’s American Jesus, is set to try and successfully achieve this goal. Considering all of this, it was going to be soon that they had another go at doing so. So, with all that in mind and the expectation level at an all-time high, here is everything that we know about The Chosen One.

The Chosen One Cast

Bobby Luhnow as Jodie

Dianna Agron as Sarah

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda

Juan Fernando González Anguamea as Tuka

Jorge Javier Arballo Osornio as Hipólito

Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna as Wagner

Patricio Serna Meza

Carlos Bardem

Alfonso Dosal

Sofía Sisniega

Eileen Yáñez

Tenoch Huerta

What is the Release Date of The Chosen One?

On May 18, Netflix formally announced that the premiere date for the new series created by Mark Millar, The Chosen One, will be August 16. Along with the news of the premiere date, the streamer also shared the breathtaking poster for the series, which you need to see for yourself to believe it. Have a look at the show’s main art as well as the news of its release date in the tweet that is included below.

after surviving a freak accident, a 12 year-old boy discovers he has the ability to turn water into wine and even raise the dead. Based on the graphic novel ‘American Jesus’ by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, The Chosen One premieres on Netflix on August 16th. pic.twitter.com/uTVmKn0WV6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 18, 2023

Who is the Director of The Chosen One?

Everardo Gout is serving as the film’s director at this time. Everardo Gout is an actor and director who has appeared in films such as Days of Grace (2011), The Forever Purge (2021), and Mars (2016).

What is the Plot of The Chosen One?

As is the case with all adaptations of comic books, being close to the original material is essential to maintaining a satisfied fan base. Keeping this in mind, many people have speculated about how faithful the storyline of The Chosen One may play out. The following is how the official summary for Netflix reads:

A young boy named Jodie, who lives in Baja, California, comes to the startling realization that he possesses Jesus-like talents all of a sudden. He can transform water into wine, make the paralyzed walk, and even raise the dead! Jodie only cares about impressing the lady he likes and standing up to his bullies, even though the local leaders of both the Evangelical Church and the Yaqui religion are trying to convince him to use his gifts to save humanity. The revelation that Jodie has been lying about his identity throws everything into disarray just as he comes to terms with his fate and eventually accepts it.

Fans have already complimented this synopsis for appearing to pay respect to its source material, the novel Chosen, the first of three volumes in the American Jesus series. This overview gives the impression that the necessary structural components are in place to enhance and, in some cases, improve what came before possible. This is standard practice for any adaptation that involves the use of the creative license.