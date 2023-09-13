The Chosen: A Crowd-Funded Historical Drama Series About the Life of Jesus The Chosen: A Crowd-Funded Historical Drama Series About the Life of Jesus The Chosen, a popular historical drama series that was funded through crowd-sourcing, has now been added to Netflix’s vast library of content. It is important to note that The Chosen should not be confused with Netflix’s original series, The Chosen One, despite their similar premises. The series is set during the first century and revolves around the life of Jesus of Nazareth, with Jonathan Roumie in the lead role of Jesus. The Popularity of The Chosen Since its debut in 2017, The Chosen has become a tremendously popular show among Christian viewers. The series is available for free on the show’s official website and app, and has been translated into numerous languages. In addition, it has been licensed to various streaming services worldwide, with some special episodes receiving theatrical releases. It is worth mentioning that the series has already been renewed for up to seven seasons. The Chosen on Netflix As for Netflix, the streaming giant has a history of adding older yet popular shows to its roster to attract new viewers, and The Chosen seems to be a great addition to the platform. Currently, viewers can enjoy multiple seasons of the show on Netflix. How many seasons of The Chosen are on Netflix? Netflix is constantly adding new shows to its roster in order to attract new viewers and keep existing ones engaged. One of the latest additions to the platform is The Chosen, a popular TV series that has already garnered a loyal following. The show is currently available on Netflix with multiple seasons for viewers to enjoy. If you’re a fan of drama and historical fiction, The Chosen is definitely worth checking out. And if you’re wondering just how many seasons of the show are available on Netflix, you’ll be glad to know that you can binge-watch several seasons right now. How many episodes of The Chosen are there? There are currently 26 episodes of the show, including the original pilot episode and a Christmas special. For now, only eight episodes are available on Netflix. Pilot

Season 1: 8 episodes

Season 2: 8 episodes

Christmas Special

Season 3: 8 episodes Where to watch the rest of The Chosen If you are planning to watch The Chosen, a popular TV show, you may be curious about the number of episodes available to watch. As of now, there are 26 episodes of The Chosen that you can enjoy. It’s worth noting that the length of each episode varies significantly, ranging from 20 minutes to 100 minutes for specials. So, you can plan your viewing time accordingly and dive into this exciting show available for streaming on Netflix. Will the rest of The Chosen come to Netflix? The popular show “Chesapeake Shores” is now available on Netflix, offering viewers a chance to immerse themselves in the exciting world of the O’Brien family. The series includes the original pilot episode and a Christmas special, along with a total of 24 episodes spread across three seasons. Currently, only eight episodes are available for streaming on Netflix, with the first season consisting of eight episodes, followed by a second season of the same length, and a third season that also includes eight episodes. Whether you’re a fan of family dramas, romantic storylines, or picturesque settings, “Chesapeake Shores” is a must-watch series that is sure to captivate audiences of all ages. Stay tuned to Top Buzz Trends for updates on when future seasons of The Chosen will come to Netflix.

