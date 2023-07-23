Nomad Relaunches the ChargeKey with New Features

The well-known accessory manufacturer Nomad announced today that they are relaunching the ChargeKey. This time-honored Nomad product has a fresh new appearance and is now compliant with 2023 performance criteria.

The Convenient and Portable ChargeKey

The ChargeKey is a portable charger that can be attached to a keychain and carried around in your pocket. It has magnetic tips that connect, while the ChargeKey is not used. Then, when necessary, the two halves unfold into a compact charging cable with a robust and braided design. The length of the ChargeKey is 7.6 centimeters when it is folded, and it is 12 centimeters when it is unfolded.

USB-C and Lightning Connectivity Options

ChargeKey now comes in a USB-C version that has two USB-C ports and may be used to charge an iPad, Mac, or any future iPhone that uses USB-C with a power adapter that uses USB-C. Another option is a Lightning cable, which features a Lightning connector on one end for use with the iPhone and a USB-C connector on the other for use with a computer or power supply. Using the correct power adaptor may provide an iPhone with a rapid charge of up to 20 watts.

An Upgrade to the Original Version

ChargeKey was one of the first products released by Nomad after the company was founded in 2013. Compared to the new version, which only has communication via USB-C, the older version is compatible with Lightning and micro USB. When you need a cord on the road, you may utilize the ChargeKey, which we tested out before its launch, as the ideal portable charger to use. Because of the braided cable, it should withstand rough treatment.

The USB-C ChargeKey from Nomad can be purchased for $25, while the Lightning ChargeKey can be purchased for $35.