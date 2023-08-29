The Book of Clarence: A New Take on Biblical Epics

Biblical epics are a subgenre of epic cinema that has remained a popular film genre throughout the 20th century and continues to do so even today. These films almost always feature expansive and dramatic imagery to captivate audiences while telling epic stories about the struggle between good and evil. The Ten Commandments (1956) and Ben-Hur (1959), two of this subgenre’s first and most well-known films, are often regarded as cinematic masterpieces due to their rich production values and all-star casts. These movies were among the most well-liked and financially successful ones released during their time period.

Jeymes Samuel, who directed the upcoming Western picture The Harder They Fall in 2020 starring Idris Elba, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield, is now seeking to break into this genre with the upcoming film titled The Book of Clarence. Samuel directed the film The Harder They Fall in the Past. On the other hand, the film will not adhere to the traditional theological undertones associated with telling a biblical tale. This is all the information we have for The Book of Clarence.

The Book of Clarence Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch

James McAvoy

LaKeith Stanfield

David Oyelowo

Babs Olusanmokun

Alfre Woodard

Anna Diop

Teyana Taylor

Omar Sy

Tom Glynn-Carney

Micheal Ward

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Caleb McLaughlin

Chase Dillon

RJ Cyler

Nicholas Pinnock

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor

Eric Kofi-Abrefa

What is the Release Date of The Book of Clarence?

On Thursday, March 2nd, Sony Pictures officially announced the release date of the film The Book of Clarence, which features an impressive cast. The production companies Columbia Pictures and Legendary Pictures are in charge of the movie’s creation, and the studio will be responsible for the movie’s distribution. The date of the film’s premiere was originally scheduled for September 22nd, 2023. Nevertheless, the new release date for the picture is January 12th 2024.

Who is the Director of The Book of Clarence?

Jeymes Samuel, better known by his stage name, The Bullitts, is a musician, songwriter, music producer, and film director from the United Kingdom. 2013 marked the release of his first studio album, They Die By Dawn & Other Short Stories… His first feature film, The Harder They Fall, was released in 2021 and earned him the 2021 BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer. The award was presented to him in 2021.

Is There a Trailer for The Book of Clarence?

There currently needs to be an official teaser or trailer available for The Book of Clarence. Fans can anticipate a trailer for the movie, even though it is still in the post-production stage, either when the filming is officially through or when it is getting close to the fall season. This section will be updated once we have additional information regarding the trailer.

What is the Plot of The Book of Clarence?

According to a synopsis from Sony Pictures, The Book of Clarence was influenced by classic Hollywood epics based on biblical times and settings. It tells the narrative of Clarence, a Jerusalemite who is down on his luck and makes a misguided attempt to profit from the Messiah’s growing reputation and influence for his gain. He sets out on a journey that leads him to inquire into the idea of faith and travel down a path of his own that