The Boogeyman: A Stephen King Adaptation

Fans won’t have to wait too long to watch the Rob Savage-directed film again, as it will be available for digital purchase on August 29, followed by a physical Blu-ray and DVD release on October 10. Based on King’s short novella, the film features Vivien Lyra Blair, Chris Messina, and Sophie Thatcher, who entered theaters this past June.

A Sinister Presence

Sadie (Thatcher) and Sawyer (Lyra Blair), along with their therapist father, Will (Messina), struggle to come to terms with the unexpected death of their mother throughout The Boogeyman. The predicament becomes much more dire when a helpless patient pays them a visit at their house, taking with them a sinister being known as The Boogeyman who feeds off their misery. The family must band together to get past the traumatic experience and permanently remove the demonic presence from their home. The well-known short story written by Stephen King serves as the basis for the film’s premise, but the plot is expanded upon in the movie. Thus it is not a straightforward adaptation of the source material but rather takes on more of the feel of a sequel to the original work.

Release Dates and Special Features

This month, The Boogeyman will be available via digital stores like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu. However, the film’s physical release will only occur a little later. Those who can hold out until October will be rewarded with special features, one of which is a brand-new featurette that is going to be titled “Into the Darkness.” The horrifying story written by Stephen King will be adapted for the big screen, and in the featurette, the actors and crew of the film will discuss the process that went into doing so. If you want something lighter in tone after seeing the terrifying main feature, the release will also include an outtakes reel. It was initially planned as a direct-to-streaming release, so you can anticipate finding the movie on Hulu at some point in the future, even if no official date has been announced for its streaming release. However, quickly after positive test screening reactions were discovered, plans were quickly altered.

Critical Reception and Production Details

The movie had a budget of $35 million, but it grossed $82.4 million at the box office, making it a moderate hit when it was released in June. It garnered a score of 62% on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which indicates that critics were divided on their opinions of the work. It wasn’t Savage’s first time working in the horror genre; he had previously directed two films in the discovered footage subgenre Host and Dashcam, which received critical accolades as being among the greatest of their kind in recent years. Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman were the ones responsible for writing the screenplay for the movie, and Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen were the ones who produced it. Patrick Jonsson is the composer of the score for this movie.