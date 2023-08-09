Acclaimed Director Jeff Nichols Returns with The Bikeriders

Acclaimed director Jeff Nichols will make his triumphant comeback to the big screen with the release of his newest film, The Bikeriders, after an excruciatingly extended break from directing feature films.

Jeff Nichols’s Impressive Filmography

We do not mean to exaggerate when we state that Jeff Nichols has not made a terrible movie; we genuinely believe that to be the case. Shotgun Stories was the director’s first feature film, chronicling a bloody dispute between two families in Arkansas. It catapulted him to the forefront of the industry. Take Shelter, Nichols’s second feature film is an outstanding work for the director, who collaborated with actor Michael Shannon to depict the tale of a man who has prophetic visions of the world’s end in the film Take Shelter. Mud, a picture about a young man coming of age in a rural setting, was so excellent that it maintained a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes for a considerable amount of time. This was the third and final success for the famed director. Another triumphant film, Midnight Special, is an engaging tale of a father’s relationship with his son and an exciting sci-fi adventure.

The director Jeff Nichols’s most recent film was called Loving, and it was a critical and commercial success that was nominated for an Academy Award. The film was based on the true tale of an interracial couple living in Virginia during the 1960s. Nichols has a fantastic track record that even the most illustrious filmmakers have failed to accomplish, with each and every one of his five feature films being true work of art. Nichols’s track record is something that even the most legendary filmmakers have fought to attain. However, it is abundantly evident that the filmmaker prioritizes the production of high-quality work over quantity. Since the release of Loving in 2016, Nichols has not written or directed another feature film. Instead, he has focused on directing the music video for Lucero’s song “Long Way Back Home” and the podcast series Hank the Cowdog.

We are fortunate that we won’t have to wait too long for Nichols to return to the genre, as his star-studded return to the genre, The Bikeriders, is just around the corner. Here is everything we know about The Bikeriders, including the cast, crew, and release date of the next film that you can learn more about.

The Bikeriders Cast

Tom Hardy as Johnny

Boyd Holbrook

Jodie Comer as Kathy, Benny’s wife

Michael Shannon

Austin Butler as Benny

Norman Reedus

Damon Herriman

Mike Faist

Karl Glusman

Emory Cohen

Beau Knapp

Happy Anderson

Toby Wallace

Paul Dillon as The Kid’s Father

Michael Abbott Jr.

Phuong Kubacki

Valerie Jane Parker as Dingy

Jordan Mullins as Vandal

What is the Release Date of The Bikeriders?

The Bikeriders is expected to be released on the first of December, 2023, according to 20th Century Studios. Eileen from Neon, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway, is the only other film currently slated to be released. Although there have been no official announcements regarding the movie’s premiere, it will likely take place at one of the Fall Festivals such as TIFF, AFI Fest, Telluride, or NYFF.

Who is the Director of The Bikeriders?

Jeff Nichols is a well-known American director from Little Rock, Arkansas. The scenery and atmosphere of his movies are typically drawn from the South of the United States. In addition, he is well-known for his ongoing partnership with the actor Michael Shannon, who has played a role in each of his feature-length films. After graduating from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts with a degree in filmmaking, Nichols made his debut in independent filmmaking with the 2007 release of Shotgun Stories. Following that, he went on to helm the critically praised films Take Shelter (2011), Mud (2012), Midnight Special (2016), and Loving (also in 2016).

Is There a Trailer for The Bikeriders?

Since 20th Century Studios has yet to distribute a trailer for The Bikeriders, we must be patient and wait to find out when we will first see the motorcyclists that give the film its name.

What is the Plot of The Bikeriders?

The upcoming movie will be based on the journalistic photography book by Danny Lyon that has the same name. Even though it was written before one of the most well-known films about the subject, Easy Rider, the novel by Lyon is frequently regarded as among the best documentations of the biker culture in the 1960s.

According to the storyline summary provided by 20th Century Studios, the film will:

You will be immersed in the appearance, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of ’60s motorbike riders as you watch “The Bikeriders,” which was inspired by the legendary book of photographs by Danny Lyon. Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who is married to a wild and reckless bikerider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals’ progression over a decade. The Vandals started as a local club of outsiders united by a respect for their strong and steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Through the years, Kathy has done her best