





The Big Manga Releases of August 2023

Gannibal Volume 13: Beware, Wicked Villagers

We begin this selection with the final volume of Gannibal, a thrilling manga set in the remote village of Kuge. Daigo Agawa, a newly transferred policeman, hopes to reconnect with his family in this rural environment. However, his life is turned upside down when he discovers a corpse and becomes entangled in the dark secrets of the villagers. Gannibal is an intense thriller that will captivate readers from start to finish. Don’t miss the collector’s edition of this volume, which includes bonus content like an unpublished chapter and exclusive artwork.

Oshi no Ko Volume 8: Me, When I Am Reincarnated as the Son of an Idol

Step into the glamorous world of idols with Oshi no Ko, the manga phenomenon that has taken the anime community by storm. This volume continues the story of Gorō Amamiya, an obstetrician who secretly gave birth to a young idol named Aï Hoshino. After Gorō is murdered and reincarnated as Aqua, Aï’s son, Aqua sets out to avenge his mother’s death. Oshi no Ko is a unique blend of star-studded drama, slice-of-life storytelling, and thrilling suspense. Experience this acclaimed manga that has been hailed as one of the best anime of all time.

Bucket List of the Dead Volume 10: When the Zombie Apocalypse Is the Best Thing That Can Happen to You

ZOM 100 – Bucket List of the Dead offers a refreshing twist on the zombie genre. Follow Akira, an ordinary young man on the brink of burnout, who finds unexpected joy in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. Embracing the chaos, Akira sees this catastrophe as an opportunity to truly live life to the fullest. With its comedic and colorful take on the undead, Bucket List of the Dead is a fun and entertaining manga that will leave readers thoroughly entertained.

Other Current Manga Releases

Bocchi The Rock! Volumes 1 and 2: Become a Rock Star to Fight Against Your Shyness

From the creators of Oshi no Ko comes Bocchi The Rock!, a heartwarming tale of friendship and rock music. Join Hitori Gotō, an introverted girl who seeks to overcome her shyness by forming a rock band. Alongside drummer Nijika Ijichi, they create Kessoku Band and embark on an adventure filled with music and camaraderie. Bocchi The Rock! is a delightful manga that celebrates the power of friendship and following your passions.

Blank Space Volume 1: Ode to Strangeness and Creativity

Discover Blank Space, a captivating manga by Kon Kumakura. Follow the friendship between Shoko and Sui, two high school girls with contrasting personalities. Sui possesses a unique power to materialize objects that only she can see. As the girls navigate their differences, Sui’s abilities take a dark turn, blurring the line between imagination and reality. Blank Space is a beautifully crafted coming-of-age story that explores the power of the human imagination.

Other New Manga

