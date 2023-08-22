The Big Bang Theory: Why Did the Series Stop?

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most popular sitcoms in recent years, alongside shows like The Office, Friends, and How I Met Your Mother. It follows the adventures of Leonard and Sheldon, two highly intelligent physicists and self-proclaimed geeks, who initially struggle with social interactions. However, their lives change when they meet their new neighbor, Penny. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the series presents numerous comedic situations that have contributed to its success, as evidenced by its twelve seasons on air from 2007 to 2019.

The series could have had an even longer run, but things took a different turn around 2019 when Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, decided not to renew his contract. This decision ultimately led to the end of The Big Bang Theory. It’s not difficult to understand why the show’s production team faced challenges continuing the series without Parsons, who played a central role and earned four Emmy Awards for his performance. In his book, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story Of The Epic Hit Series, Parsons even mentioned that he would have been content if the show went on without him.

“I Did What I Had to Do”

Despite the show’s undeniable success, the end of The Big Bang Theory was not a happy ending behind the scenes. Parsons’ decision was unexpected and left a significant impact. Kaley Cuoco, who portrays Penny on the show, revealed that there were tears shed for hours, while Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard, expressed his disagreement with how the situation was handled. However, Jim Parsons remains firm in his conviction about his decision.