The Best Google Pixel Phones: A Comprehensive Review

Google Pixel phones have gained a reputation for their exceptional camera quality, user-friendly Android software, and reliable performance. With several models to choose from, finding the right one can be a daunting task. This comprehensive review’ll dive into the top Google Pixel phones currently available and help you decide which suits your needs and budget.

Pixel 7 Pro ($699 at Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro stands out as the best overall Google Pixel phone. Priced competitively at $699, it offers a remarkable combination of features. Its latest Tensor G2 processor ensures swift performance, while its sleek design adds elegance. However, the real star here is the triple camera system, delivering stunning image quality. If you’re looking for great value among flagship phones, the Pixel 7 Pro is a top contender.

Pixel 7A ($444 at Google)

The Pixel 7A is the best Google Pixel phone choice for most users. It strikes a balance between affordability and performance, priced at $444. Equipped with powerful cameras, a smooth interface, and a wallet-friendly price tag, the Pixel 7A caters to a broad audience. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or want a dependable smartphone experience, this model delivers.

Pixel 6A ($349 at Google)

If you’re on a tight budget, the Pixel 6A comes to the rescue at $349. Despite being an older model, it doesn’t compromise on essential features. Its solid dual camera setup, 5G connectivity, and decent display offer excellent value for money. The Pixel 6A proves that affordability doesn’t have to mean sacrificing performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pixel Fold ($1,799 at Google)

The Pixel Fold is an exciting choice at $1,799 for those seeking innovation and can afford to splurge. As Google’s first foldable phone, it boasts a unique foldable display that expands to a large screen. It’s not just about looks; it delivers solid performance, impressive cameras, and a high-quality build. The Pixel Fold is the future of smartphone design, but it comes at a premium.

Our reviews meticulously evaluate factors such as display quality, design aesthetics, processor performance, battery endurance, and camera capabilities. Additionally, we consider features like 5G connectivity, fingerprint, and face recognition, and fast charging to determine the overall value of each phone.

Note: If you’re in no hurry to decide, keep in mind that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are set to launch in October. These upcoming models will feature the latest Tensor G3 processor, camera enhancements, and software improvements. Waiting a little longer might be worth it to experience Google’s cutting-edge technology.

Choosing Your Ideal Google Pixel Phone

Selecting the best Google Pixel phone for you hinges on your budget and priorities. Here are some key considerations:

1. Camera

If photography is your passion, the Pixel 7 Pro stands out with its triple camera setup. It excels in capturing stunning images and offers advanced photography features. However, if you don’t prioritize photography as much, the Pixel 7A provides similar overall performance at a lower cost.

2. Budget

The Pixel 6A is the go-to option for budget-conscious consumers. It maintains essential features like 5G connectivity and camera capabilities while keeping the price affordable. It’s an excellent choice if you want value without breaking the bank.

3. Cutting-Edge Technology

For tech enthusiasts who crave the latest and greatest, the Pixel Fold steals the show with its innovative foldable display. Be prepared to invest more in this cutting-edge technology, but it’s a unique and futuristic choice.

In conclusion, the best Google Pixel phone for you depends on your budget and specific needs. Consider camera quality, price, and desired features to make an informed decision. Google’s commitment to delivering a smooth and user-friendly Android experience ensures that all these models provide reliable performance for your everyday tasks.

Remember, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are on the horizon, promising even more exciting features. Stay tuned for their release in October to explore the latest in Google’s smartphone technology. At CNET, our mission is to provide thorough, unbiased reviews to help you choose a Google Pixel phone that fits your needs and budget perfectly.