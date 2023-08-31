The Best Fall Episodes of Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls has garnered a reputation for being the ultimate television show to watch during the fall season. Even before the first few leaves have fallen, the desire to indulge in the best fall-themed episodes of the show is a clear indication that autumn has arrived.

The series as a whole embodies the essence of fall. It envelopes the viewer in a cozy, warm embrace of friendship and familiarity that feels like home. The picturesque small-town New England setting with its strikingly beautiful autumnal leaves, seasonal clothing, and soulful acoustic music score further enhances the show’s fall vibes.

Every season features several episodes that are set in the fall season. Whether it’s celebrating Thanksgiving, a Stars Hollow annual tradition, or just enjoying each other’s company while walking around the town square decked out in warm and cozy outfits, Gilmore Girls’ fall episodes provide the perfect seasonal treat to get in the autumn state of mind. The show’s attention to detail and ability to capture the essence of the fall season is a testament to its enduring popularity among audiences of all ages.

Gilmore Girls fall episodes

With an abundance of Gilmore Girls fall episodes to choose from, we have curated a list of eight of the most essential picks for you. Among these, six are always must-watches, while the remaining two might prove to be tougher watches for different reasons. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a newcomer, these Gilmore Girls episodes will get you into the fall spirit and leave you feeling warm and cozy. So grab some popcorn, curl up on the couch, and get ready for a wholesome and heartwarming viewing experience.

Season 1 Episode 7, “Kiss and Tell”

In the first season of the show, The Queens of Fall made a strong debut and established the autumnal aesthetic from the very first frame. It’s no wonder that even after over two decades, Rory’s sweater from the pilot episode has been making waves on social media. However, it’s the episode titled “Kiss and Tell” that is truly iconic when it comes to fall-themed episodes. This episode is memorable for a number of reasons, including Rory’s first kiss with Dean, her polite “thank you” in response, and her theft of a box of corn starch from Doose’s. The episode also features the famous “it’s a lifestyle” quote/prophecy, which has become a beloved catchphrase among the show’s fans. As such, it’s no surprise that “Kiss and Tell” is often considered one of the most unforgettable episodes in the entire series.

Season 2 Episode 8, “The Ins and Outs of Inns”

The second season of Gilmore Girls further reinforced the show’s reputation as the ultimate fall-themed television series. The quaint town of Stars Hollow, with its picturesque autumnal landscape and charming inhabitants, is the perfect setting for cozy nights in and indulging in the best of the season’s offerings. Although it’s hard to choose a favorite fall episode from this season, fans particularly enjoyed Jess’ Halloween prank outside of Doose’s, which was the closest the show ever got to horror. Seeing the town’s reaction to the fake crime was both hilarious and thrilling. It’s not often that Stars Hollow encounters crime, even if it’s not real, and the confusion that ensues is a delight to watch.

Season 3 Episode 9, “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

In the third season of the show, one of the most remarkable episodes is the Thanksgiving special, titled “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving.” This particular episode stands out not only as one of the most memorable episodes of the series but also as one of the best holiday-themed episodes in television history. The episode follows Lorelai and Rory as they navigate through a series of Thanksgiving feasts. They attend a rather uncomfortable dinner with Luke and Jess, a hilarious drunken party at Sookie’s place, a tofurkey dinner at Lane’s, and a more traditional Thanksgiving gathering at Emily and Richard’s house. The episode features a standout performance by Melissa McCarthy, who should have won an Emmy for her brilliant portrayal. Overall, this Thanksgiving episode is a must-watch and a true gem in the Gilmore Girls series.

Season 4 Episode 7, “The Festival of Living Art”

In season 4 of Gilmore Girls, there are plenty of fall-themed episodes to enjoy. From the exciting back-to-school episode “The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale,” to the heartwarming “The Fundamental Things Apply,” where Luke and Lorelai go on a movie “date,” and even “Ted Koppel’s Big Night Out,” where Lorelai and Rory interact with sports for the first time. However, “The Festival of Living Art” stands out as the best episode of the series, even winning an Emmy award for its outstanding makeup. This episode is a true celebration of Stars Hollow’s unique brand of quirkiness, featuring Lorelai overcoming a personal hurdle, and Sookie going into labor with her first child. As the title suggests, this episode is a work of art and a must-see for fans of the show.

Season 5 Episode 7, “You Jump, I Jump, Jack”

In the world of Gilmore Girls, there is one episode that holds a special place in the hearts of Rory and Logan shippers – “You Jump, I Jump, Jack”. This particular episode takes Rory on a life-altering journey as she ventures into the unknown with the Life and Death Brigade, a secret society that Logan is a part of. Rory finds herself blindfolded and whisked away into the woods for an unpredictable weekend with Logan. One of the most memorable and visually stunning moments of the entire series occurs in this episode. Rory, dressed in a beautiful pale blue gown, takes a leap of faith with Logan off a towering scaffolding while holding umbrellas, in a display of pure adrenaline-fueled excitement. This breathtaking scene captures the essence of the Life and Death Brigade’s philosophy – to live life to the fullest. For fans of Rory and Logan’s relationship, this episode marks a pivotal moment in their journey. It is a beautifully crafted episode that showcases Rory’s growth as a character and her willingness to step out of her comfort zone and experience life in ways she never thought possible. It is a truly iconic episode and one that will forever be remembered by Gilmore Girls fans.

Season 6 Episode 10, “He’s Slippin’ ‘Em Bread… Dig?”

Season 6 of Gilmore Girls can be a challenging viewing experience. The season is marked by a prolonged period of estrangement between Lorelai and Rory, which lasts for almost half of the season. Adding to the complexity, a secret Luke has been keeping about his daughter April drives a deep wedge between him and Lorelai. By the time of the sixth season’s Thanksgiving episode, mother and daughter have reconciled, but the shadow of Luke’s secret still looms over their relationship. The fall episodes of this season are a mixed bag, offering a range of emotional experiences depending on the viewer’s mood.

Season 7 Episode 4, “‘S Wonderful, ‘S Marvelous”

Gilmore Girls, a popular TV series, has a huge fan base that is sure to have mixed feelings about the seventh and final season. One of the reasons for this is the complicated relationship between Lorelai and Christopher. Although it wasn’t something that fans were necessarily rooting for, it still brought about some interesting changes in the show’s dynamics and resulted in several excellent episodes. One such episode is “‘S Wonderful, ‘S Marvelous,” which chronicles Lorelai and Christopher’s romantic drive-in movie date. However, things take an unexpected turn when they have to pick up Emily from jail. Despite this twist, it remains one of the most underrated fall episodes of Gilmore Girls.

A Year in the Life Episode 4, “Fall”

As a Gilmore Girls fan, you simply cannot miss the “Fall” episode from the A Year in the Life series. It’s an emotionally charged and cathartic episode that will leave you with a bitter-sweet aftertaste. If you’re not in the mood for a tear-jerking experience, you might want to skip this one. The episode delves deep into the character of Lorelai Gilmore, showcasing her development in a breathtaking manner. It’s a beautiful portrayal of humanity that is hard to find anywhere else. The “Fall” episode is packed with some wild events that will keep you on the edge of your seat. You’ll witness…