The Barbie Movie: A Surprisingly Funny and Entertaining Film

After a long time of anticipation, the highly promoted film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has finally hit the theaters. The release dates were July 19 in France and July 21 in America. Despite mixed box office results for some blockbuster films, Barbie has become a pink-colored explosion of success. There are numerous reasons behind this, one being the film’s comedic aspect that also delves into feminist and patriarchal views. This seems to have struck a chord with audiences in darkened cinema halls.

Prior to its release, trailers had already given us a glimpse of the film’s funny moments and gags. It was apparent that the actors truly enjoyed themselves on set, especially Ryan Gosling. After watching the movie, it became clear that Gosling showcased a different side of his talent. We often forget that he is not confined to playing dark, troubled and silent characters: this film demonstrates his comedy skills and ability to make us laugh.

Ryan Gosling: Much More Hilarious Than You Might Think – The Case of The Nice Guys

Did Ryan Gosling make you laugh in Barbie? It’s actually not surprising when you consider his filmography. Of course, there was his role in the movie Crazy Stupid Love (alongside Emma Stone and Steve Carell), but he also stood out in the film The Nice Guys with Russell Crowe. The movie’s premise, centered around two individuals with contrasting personalities investigating a case, has proven to be highly effective time and time again. This becomes even more apparent when it’s led by someone like Shane Black, a master of the buddy movie genre, known for his work on Lethal Weapon 1 and 2.

In this 2016 film, Ryan Gosling portrays Holland March, a private detective who is more known for his flaws than his skills. The problem is that he’s stuck in his current investigation, and his incompetence is hindering his progress. Fortunately, his misfortunes lead him to cross paths with Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), who is much more experienced and gruff. If you enjoyed seeing Ryan Gosling in a lighter role, The Nice Guys is the perfect film for you – it guarantees an entertaining time. You can currently purchase or rent it on Amazon Prime Video.