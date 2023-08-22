The ax falls for underperforming TV shows

Every year, popular video-on-demand platforms face the decision of whether to renew or cancel certain TV shows. While some shows achieve immediate success and develop a devoted fanbase, others are deemed failures and quickly fade from memory. Sadly, some highly anticipated series fail to pass the test and are canceled, disappointing the fans who had high hopes for them. This situation becomes even more frustrating when the canceled shows have already garnered popularity.

For instance, the series 1899, created by the same team behind the hit show Dark, generated 79.27 million views within three days. Despite the overwhelming viewership, it was canceled after just one season. The problem lies in how video-on-demand platforms, like Netflix, Amazon, or Disney+, consider completion rates to determine a show’s success. The number of viewers who watch a series until the end plays a significant role in determining its fate, leaving some shows at a disadvantage compared to others.

Amazon Prime Video surpasses Netflix

Typically, when a show’s cancellation is announced, there is little room for reversal, and fans have to accept the decision. However, Amazon Prime Video has gone a step further than Netflix. Netflix had initially announced the renewal of several series, including Peripherals, the Worlds of Flynne, and An extraordinary team. However, due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood, these promises seem to be in vain.

The future of these programs remains uncertain, and fans are starting to lose hope, convinced that the final decision has already been made. It is unfortunate, especially for shows like Périphériques with its captivating science fiction world featuring Chloë Grace Moretz. These uncertain times, combined with the ongoing strike, will undoubtedly pose challenges for the entire film industry in the coming months.