The Avatar Tidal Wave

James Cameron, the director of Avatar: The Way of Water, has already proven himself with his previous blockbuster, Titanic. For many years, Titanic held the record for the highest-grossing film of all time until Avatar was released, also directed by Cameron. With The Way of Water, Cameron now has three of the top five highest-grossing films in cinema history, an astonishing achievement that may never be matched.

James Cameron’s success is extraordinary and is likely to continue, as the Avatar saga is planned as a five-part series. In just two films, Avatar has already earned over $5 billion at the Box Office. This surpasses not only the entire Mission: Impossible and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises but also the combined earnings of the last four Star Wars films, the last five MCU films, the last five Spider-Man films, and the last five Fast and Furious films.

Disney, the True King of the Box Office

Out of the top ten highest-grossing films in cinema history, Disney has claimed eight spots. And they show no signs of slowing down. While there may be a slight decline in popularity for Marvel movies, they continue to be successful. A new Star Wars trilogy is already in the works, and three more Avatar films are planned. The future of Disney in the film industry looks bright, as long as the Hollywood strike ends soon.