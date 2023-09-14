Artificial Intelligence Ages Disney Princesses

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, and now it has made its way into the magical world of Disney. In a fascinating twist, an AI has aged the beloved princesses, presenting them as 80-year-olds in photos. From Snow White to Cinderella, these iconic characters have all undergone the transformation to envision them in their later years. While some princesses, like Ariel, choose to start families, others, such as Elsa from Frozen, embark on deeper personal journeys. Regardless of their paths, old age is an inevitable part of their respective universes.

The Oldest Disney Princess

Snow White holds the distinction of being the oldest princess in the Disney universe. Originally released in 1937, her enchanting tale marked the beginning of a long line of princess films from the renowned Mickey universe. Snow White will be brought to life once again in a Live Action adaption scheduled for March 2024, featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the cast, although the project has sparked some controversy.

Bravery and Curiosity

Other princesses, like Ariel from The Little Mermaid (1989), are known for their bravery, particularly Ariel’s curiosity about the human world. She defies her predetermined destiny and illustrates that humans and mermaids can coexist harmoniously. Despite her advanced age in the AI-generated photos, Ariel’s signature red hair remains intact, perhaps as a characteristic unique to mermaids.

The Debate Surrounding AI

While it may be entertaining to see the princesses aged with the help of AI, the use of this technology sparks ongoing debates. Since May, screenwriters and actors have been on strike, voicing their concerns about the potential replacement of humans by machines. Even within Disney, the company itself formed a task force in August to explore how AI can enhance its operations, according to Reuters. This news suggests that the concept of “replacement” is a possibility. Nevertheless, AI can serve as a valuable tool to enhance the creativity of screenwriters. It should be noted that without precise guidance from humans, the AI would be unable to craft a successful storyline. While this technological assistance may simplify the artistic process for some, it could potentially lead to a decrease in job opportunities.