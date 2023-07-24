





Abnormal Increase in Temperature in China and the World

Abnormal Increase in Temperature in China and the World

Introduction

Chinese expert Wei Ke said that the reason for the abnormal increase in temperature in China and the world today is the ongoing development of the process of global warming.

Record High Temperatures

Wei Ke, a researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, points out that this summer many countries recorded record high temperatures, and in some areas even decided to reduce water consumption due to the operation of air conditioners and increased electricity consumption.

Notably, the China Meteorological Administration previously reported a record July high temperature of -52.2 degrees Celsius in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This is higher than the figure recorded in 2017, by 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Long-term Climate Warming

“The anomalous increase in temperature in Xinjiang is associated not only with short-term meteorology, but also with long-term climate warming,” the researcher says.

The researcher points out that if we look at the weather in the short term, we will notice that the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere in the Xinjiang region have been under the influence of warm air masses since July 14, and a strong continental cyclone has a strong influence on the region. As for low pressure eddies, they prevail in the eastern part of Mongolia and the Ningxia Autonomous Region, which prevents the movement of warm air masses to the east. Therefore, the region will continue to be very hot.

As for the long term, global warming will continue and intensify, he said, and the temperature increase in the continental regions exceeds the global average, which has led to an increase in the rate of temperature increase, which is the main reason for the abnormal increase in temperature in China and the world this year.

Impact on Agriculture

For his part, researcher Zhang Tianyi points out that the impact of high temperatures on the cotton crop, of which Xinjiang is China’s largest producer, goes through the growing season in July, and temperatures above 32 degrees can damage the crop.

And Qiang Tianyi points out that plant jaundice will be asymptomatic, which will reduce its impact on plant productivity. That is, the damage caused to plants by high temperatures is compensated by a decrease in their incidence.

According to him, wheat and corn ripen in July in Xinjiang, and during this period they are sensitive to high temperatures, which can lead to a decrease in the final harvest.

He says: “It is recommended to increase the amount of irrigation and chemical ventilation to reduce the temperature of the plants, which helps to overcome the damage caused to crops as a result of high temperatures.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, the abnormal increase in temperature in China and the world is primarily attributed to the ongoing process of global warming. Short-term meteorological factors and long-term climate warming contribute to the record high temperatures experienced in various regions. The impact on agriculture, particularly on crops like cotton, wheat, and corn, highlights the need for strategies to mitigate the damage caused by high temperatures.

Source: News



