Tether (USDT) Remains the Most Stable Stablecoin

S&P Global reports that Tether (USDT) is currently the best stablecoin on the market due to its stability. On the other hand, other stablecoins, such as MakerDAO’s DAI, are at greater risk of decoupling. As a result, some investors are turning to altcoins, one of which is gaining interest is Kangamoon (KANG), especially due to its approach to the meme sector.

Cord Predictions

USDT is the most liquid stablecoin by market cap.

Analysis by Dr. Cristina Polizzo, Anup Garg, and Miguel de la Mata reveals that USDT was unpegged only once at $0.95.



However, the stablecoin has consistently remained within the $0.99 to $1 range, indicating high stability.

USDT has a market capitalization of over $83 billion with an average daily trading volume of over $8.4 billion.

Consider the Stability of DAI

The report highlights that DAI is vulnerable to de-correlation.

MakerDAO, the issuer, had more than US$3.1 billion (USDC) in reserves backing DAI when it was unpegged in March.



However, the stability of DAI has improved recently and it has been consistently trading between $0.99 and $1 in the past week.

DAI has a market capitalization of $3.8 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $85.5 million.

Kangamoon Combines Meme Coins and P2E

Kangamoon aims to reward meme fans and gamers with play-to-earn (P2E) features.

The game involves controlling Kangamoon, a boxing kangaroo character, and upgrading him with special abilities.



Players can challenge others in battles and tournaments, complete quests, participate in events, and earn various items. These items can be traded on the game’s official market.

Kangamoon aims to tap into the $176 billion gaming market by blending gaming and blockchain, with its smart contract audited by SOLIDProof and Cyberscope.

The native KANG token is available for $0.005 in the ongoing pre-sale.

