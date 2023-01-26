Reported earnings after the bell and both earnings and revenue were better than expected. After CEO Elon Musk said that the company might be able to make 2 million cars this year, shares went up by more than 5%. Here is what happened.
Earnings (adjusted): $1.19 vs. $1.13 per share expected, per Refinitiv Revenue: $24.32 billion vs. $24.16 billion expected, per Refinitiv
In the same quarter last year, Tesla made $17.72 billion in sales and $2.52 per share ($0.85 per share after a stock split in August 2022).
