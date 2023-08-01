Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) Brings the Turtles Back to the Big Screen

Get ready to brush the dust off of your ninja masks and turtle shells because the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are about to make their triumphant return to the big screen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023). While the legendary crustacean heroes have been featured in animated television shows for a long time, they also have a rich history in the world of film.

The original live-action trilogy, consisting of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), marked the Turtles’ first appearance in a live-action movie on the big screen. In TMNT (2007), an animated relaunch of the team, the Turtles received a second chance at big-screen stardom. The most recent films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) and its sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), attempted to bring the characters to life in live-action.

However, the franchise’s film footprint has been rather quiet in recent years. That is about to change with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, directed by Seth Rogen. The film will feature snappy animation in the style of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and a new perspective on the beloved franchise.

The Cast and Characters of Mutant Mayhem

Seth Rogen recently revealed the full cast of Mutant Mayhem, which includes well-known actors and series regulars who are popular with fans. Here’s a closer look at the cast and the characters they will portray:

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

Nicolas Cantu, known for his voice work on The Amazing World of Gumball (2011-2019), has been cast as Leonardo, the leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Leonardo and his siblings were once normal turtles but became humanoid after exposure to Ooze. He is the level-headed leader of the group, responsible for keeping his brothers out of trouble.

Brady Noon as Raphael

Brady Noon, known for his role in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, will play Raphael. Raphael is the group’s resident hothead, frequently getting them into trouble with his “fight first, ask questions later” approach. He is the tank of the team and always charges headfirst into potential peril.

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) will portray Michelangelo, the comic relief of the group. While not the most intelligent or skilled fighter, Michelangelo brings laughter and compassion to the team. He is known for his love of pizza and his can-do mentality.

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Micah Abbey, known for his role in “Cousins for Life,” will play Donatello, the team’s genius. Donatello is equally skilled in battle but prefers to use his intelligence to solve problems. He is constantly inventing gadgets to assist the Turtles in their fight against crime.

Jackie Chan as Master Splinter

Action movie icon Jackie Chan will portray Master Splinter, the father figure to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Splinter, a rat who was also transformed by Ooze, taught the Turtles the art of Ninjutsu and imparted wisdom to them. The Turtles look up to Master Splinter as their close friend and mentor.

Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil

Ayo Edebiri, known for her performance in The Bear (2022), will play a reimagined version of April O’Neil, a human reporter and ally of the Turtles. In Mutant Mayhem, April will have a more current and updated style while maintaining her iconic yellow jumpsuit.

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in Breaking Bad (2008-2013) and The Mandalorian (2019-), will portray Dr. Baxter Stockman, a crazy scientist responsible for creating various foes for the Turtles. Stockman may be the primary antagonist of the film.

Seth Rogen and John Cena as Bebop and Rocksteady

Seth Rogen, the director of Mutant Mayhem, and John Cena will portray the dynamic duo Bebop and Rocksteady. These mutants will provide a formidable challenge for the Turtles.

With a talented cast and a fresh take on the beloved franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem promises to be an exciting and entertaining film that will bring the Turtles back into the spotlight. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes in a half shell in a whole new way.