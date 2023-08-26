Ted Lasso: A Feel-Good Series on Football that Appeals to Everyone

Ted Lasso, a series on football that appeals to everyone

We often think of popular streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO, the BBC, Amazon Prime Video, or even Disney+. However, Apple also has its own platform called Apple TV+. Launched in 2019, this platform is now available in over 100 countries and offers a variety of series including Foundations, The Morning Show, Servant, Severance, Mythic Quest, The Velvet Underground, and Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso, created by Bill Lawrence (known for Scrubs) along with Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, premiered on August 14, 2020. The show follows the story of Ted Lasso, an American football coach who unexpectedly becomes the coach of AFC Richmond, a fictional English soccer team. Despite his lack of knowledge about the sport, Ted Lasso strives to be accepted, learn, and maintain unwavering optimism while achieving results. This feel-good series has been well-received and season 2 is set to continue the story as the team aims to reach the Premier League.

Season 4, spin-offs, podcasts… New possibilities for Ted Lasso

While the series revolves around football, it primarily focuses on human relationships, optimism, and forgiveness. This wise choice has earned Ted Lasso high praise from both audiences and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an impressive rating of 90% among professionals and 86% among the public. After an intense third season, the series concluded, but it seems Ted Lasso may have more stories to tell. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Declan Lowney hinted at the possibility of new projects for the series.

These exciting prospects align with the optimistic spirit of Ted Lasso and are in line with what Jason Sudeikis, the actor portraying Ted Lasso and co-creator of the series, has expressed. During the podcast Fly on The Wall, Sudeikis mentioned: