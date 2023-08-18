Tech Nonprofit Garbo Ends Partnership with Match Group

Tech nonprofit Garbo announced today it’s ending its formal partnership with Match Group, the dating app giant behind Tinder, Plenty of Fish, Match and other apps. The two companies first teamed up in 2021 when Match made a seven-figure investment in the background check provider following reports of harm to dating app users on Match-owned apps.

Focus on User Safety

In response to a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019, Match decided to prioritize user safety. This included investing in Noonlight in 2020 to enhance safety features in Tinder and other dating apps.

Background Checks Rolled Out

In March 2022, Tinder introduced access to background checks through Garbo via its in-app safety center. Users were directed to the Garbo website where they only needed their match’s first name and phone number to get started.

Garbo’s Unique Offerings

Compared to other background check companies, Garbo focuses exclusively on public records containing reports of violence and abuse. It excludes non-violent charges like drug possession and general traffic tickets (excluding DUIs and vehicle manslaughter).

Expansion to Other Apps

After Tinder, Garbo rolled out to other Match dating apps in July, including Match and Stir, a single-parent dating app.

Mixed Reception

Critics argued that Match was passing the responsibility of safety checks to a third-party partner not integrated deeply into its apps. They also questioned whether background checks were effective at predicting abuse since many cases go unreported.

Garbo Ends Background Check Service

Today, Garbo announced the end of its consumer background check service and its partnership with Match. Existing credits purchased by users will be honored until August 31, 2023.

Focus on New Technology

Garbo plans to focus on developing new technology to empower individuals in protecting themselves online. They aim to release a guidebook covering online safety across all platforms.

Internal Challenges

The decision to pivot follows leadership changes at Match Group and disagreements about the implementation of Garbo tools within the company.

Statement from Garbo’s CEO

“Garbo is doubling down on our commitment to directly serving individuals over companies, along with more comprehensive engagement with public officials,” said Kathryn Kosmides, founder and CEO of Garbo.