Taylor Swift’s Prediction Comes True: *NSYNC Reunites and Releases New Music

The Surprise Reunion at the MTV Video Music Awards

The reunion of *NSYNC at the MTV Video Music Awards caused quite a stir, not only among fans but also with celebrities like Will Smith. However, it was JC Chasez’s post on Instagram that created a buzz. He shared a photo of the band members’ VMA passes, revealing his real first name, Joshua. Fans were astounded by this revelation, as many had no idea that JC Chasez’s real name was Joshua Scott Chasez.

Reactions from fans flooded in:

“I was today years old when I found out JC’s name is Joshua.” – itsmetiffanyb

“Dude…your name is Josh?! How did I not know this!” – prwithrp

“You’re telling me your name is JOSHUA.” – KimmyNegron

“Joshua…I can’t believe I never knew that.” – 1_jazzymom

Clearly, some fans have a better memory of that time period than others, as one fan amusingly reminded herself to be understanding towards those who didn’t take their *NSYNC fandom to an obsessive level.

Tonight taught me that some people don’t know JC Chasez is Joshua Scott Chasez, and then I remembered that not everyone made an *NSYNC scrapbook when they were 11 years old and bought every single magazine or book or random *NSYNC paraphernalia they could find.

The VMA passes themselves were also a topic of amusement. Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick were all identified as members of *NSYNC (although Fatone’s pass was missing the asterisk), while Justin Timberlake’s name was printed twice. JC Chasez’s pass, on the other hand, simply referred to him as “Artist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Timberlake’s job is Justin Timberlake.

The Hopes for a Tour and More New Music

The recent reunion of a popular band and the announcement of a new song has excited many Millennial fans, who are hoping for a tour. However, according to TMZ, there are currently no plans for an album or tour. Fans can still anticipate the release of Trolls Band Together on November 17. Additionally, make sure to check out our 2023 Movie Calendar for more upcoming movie releases!