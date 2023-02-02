Taylor Lautner talked about what it was like to see Taylor Swift’s face after Kanye West cut off her speech at the 2009 VMAs. Find out what the Twilight actor said about his ex-girlfriend.

Taylor Lautner has been here before at the VMAs.

Lautner dated Taylor Swift for a few months in 2009. He went back in time to talk about his ex-girlfriend, which isn’t something he usually does. What made them do this? Lautner’s wife, Tay Dome, asked him what time in his life he would choose to go back to if he could.

Lautner said on their podcast The Squeeze, which was posted on Feb. 1, “Probably the 2009 VMAs, when I gave the award to Taylor and didn’t know that the Kanye [West] thing wasn’t a skit.” (What did his wife think of his answer? She told him, “I’m dead.”)

Lautner, who is 30 years old, talked about that night, saying, “I gave her the award, so I now own the award. I moved back five steps and was five feet behind her. And in the middle of her thank-you speech, Kanye jumps up on the stage.”

The Twilight actor said that at the time of the famous moment in pop culture history, he couldn’t take in much of what was going on in front of him.

“I can’t hear it at all. I don’t see them, “Lautner explained. “I’m just going to assume that this whole thing was a planned and practiced skit because why else would Kanye West jump on stage and interrupt Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.”

Lautner said that he ended up laughing on stage along with the joke, but it wasn’t until he saw Swift’s face that he realized it wasn’t part of the show.

“He went over. She was done. When she turned around, and I saw her face for the first time, I said, “Oh. No. That wasn’t a good idea.”