A24’s Horror Film “Talk to Me” Set to Terrify Audiences This Halloween Season

A recent article published on Bloody Disgusting stated that A24’s next horror film, Talk to Me, will arrive in theaters and on home video just in time for the year’s Halloween season. The article also stated that an official release date for the film on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray has been set. On October 3, the critically acclaimed picture, which caused a stir earlier this summer, will terrify audiences as it enters store shelves. Even though the home media distribution of the movie has been announced, there has yet to be a set date for the movie’s digital release. Nevertheless, it will most certainly make its debut at some point before it is made available on tangible devices.

Exclusive 4K Edition with Alternate Cover Art

In addition to releasing the film on physical media, Amazon will also be releasing an exclusive 4K edition, which will have an alternate cover art design depicting one of the most significant scenes from the film. Customers are currently accepting pre-orders for any and all editions of the movie.

A Terrifying Plot and Stellar Cast

In the film Talk to Me, directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the plot revolves around a group of friends who, using an embalmed hand, can communicate with deceased people. On the other hand, the initially exciting excitement quickly becomes terrifying when evil supernatural forces are let loose, resulting in unspeakable tragedies. Sophia Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Djanji, and Zoe Terakes are among the actors who star in the movie.

An Impressive Box Office Performance and Exciting Future

Earlier in the summer, Talk to Me debuted in theaters while the “Barbenheimer” sensation was still in full swing. The movie could distinguish itself from the crowd and connect with moviegoers despite the intense competition it faced during the hectic summer movie season. It grossed $46.2 million against a budget of $4.5 million. Fans of the film, on the other hand, have even more reasons to be excited about the future because, according to stories that have surfaced in the past, production on a sequel that will be titled Talk 2 Me has already begun.

The movie’s directors have disclosed that in addition to a sequel, they have already filmed a prequel that focuses on the characters Cole and Duckett; however, it is still being determined whether or not the prequel will ever be made public. There is currently no information available regarding when the sequel will be released. Still, until then, fans will have the opportunity to relive the terrifying events of Talk to Me when it is released later this fall.

Mark Your Calendars for October 3

On October 3, the film Talk to Me will be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray for the first time.