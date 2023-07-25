The Australian Horror Film Talk to Me Set to Debut Worldwide in 2023

In the year 2023, the Australian horror film Talk to Me will debut in other countries worldwide, and there are a lot of exciting facts regarding the release. Talk to Me is a film birthed from the thoughts of directors Danny and Michael Philippou. It follows a group of teenagers experimenting with seances using an embalmed hand. Still, they soon discover that they have let loose a pure evil creature. Talk to Me is a contemporary reimagining of a time-honored subject that uses actual effects to create the most intense horrors. It is the latest in many excellent films about possession, including The Exorcist and The Evil Dead.

Global Premiere and Distribution

Even though the movie had a humble beginning, it is expected to become a huge success worldwide due to its vast distribution. Talk to Me made its global premiere at the 2023 Sundance Cinema Festival. Independent cinema powerhouse A24 eventually won the bidding war to acquire the film’s distribution rights (via Variety). A24 has been successful in the horror genre in recent years with films such as Hereditary and X. Early reviews for the film have been overwhelmingly good (via Rotten Tomatoes), consistently praising the characters, the direction, and Talk to Me’s reinterpretation of familiar horror clichés. Early reviews for the film have been excellent. Even though Talk to Me sprang out of nowhere, it has the potential to reestablish Australia on the international stage as a leading location for producing excellent horror films.

The Cast of Talk to Me

The cast of Talk to Me includes:

Sophie Wilde as Mia

Joe Bird as Riley

Alexandra Jensen as Jade

Otis Dhanji as Daniel

Miranda Otto as Sue

Marcus Johnson as Max

Alexandria Steffensen as Rhea

Zoe Terakes as Hayley

Chris Alosio as Joss

Ari McCarthy as Cole

Sunny Johnson as Duckett

James Oliver as James

Cass Cumerford as Quain

Jett Gazley as Alex Varolli

Kit Erhart-Bruce as Peck

Hamish Phillips as Tyson

Kidaan Zelleke as Aunty Lee

Sarah Brokensha as Fiona

Release Date

Shortly after acquiring the picture at Sundance, the independent cinema powerhouse A24 slated it for a wide theatrical release on July 28, 2023. This date will pit the film against Disney’s star-studded remake of The Haunted Mansion as well as the psychological horror film Sympathy for the Devil, which stars Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, so that audiences can expect a spooky weekend at the theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directors of Talk to Me

RackaRacka is an Australian YouTube channel that was established and is managed by twin filmmaker brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who hail from Adelaide, South Australia but currently reside in Los Angeles, California. The channel is well-known for the extreme live-action horror comedy videos that it posts. RackaRacka has more than 6.8 million followers and has been seen more than 2 billion times across both Facebook and YouTube. The brothers have been recognized as one of Variety magazine’s FameChangers and were placed fifth on the Cultural Power List published by the Australian Financial Review. In addition, they have been presented with many awards, such as the Best International Channel Streamy Award, the Best Overall Award at the Online Video Awards, and the Australian Academy Award for the Best Web Show. Talk to Me, the company’s first feature film, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

The Plot of Talk to Me

Mia (Sophie Wilde), who just recently lost her mother, is the main character of Talk to Me. The show focuses on Mia as she attends special parties held by characters Hayley (Zoe Terakes) and Joss (Chris Alosio). At these events, the guests participate in a supernatural game requiring them to hold an embalmed hand with inscriptions. The spirit that possesses the person who holds the hand is chosen at random. The limitation is that you can only hold the person’s hand for up to ninety seconds; much longer than that, the possessed person could become the spirit’s permanent abode. A string of events like these gatherings almost immediately leads to something ominous. The children understand how to enter the worlds that cannot be seen, but they are clueless about how to leave them. Mia’s selfish reasons compel her to push the game’s boundaries, ultimately leading to the tragic loss of a close friend. Mia’s reckless excitement about the game causes her to overstep those boundaries. This tragedy and Mia’s returning painful past offer a well-oiled alliance between exterior supernatural events and the introspective investigation of trauma’s toll on the psyche. Both of these aspects of the story are important to the overall plot. There was darkness on the inside as much as on the exterior. The story’s events reflect the age-old proverb, “As above, so below.”

The following is the official plot summary that Sundance provided for the film: Mia, played by Sophie Wilde, is a teenage girl seeking a distraction on her mother’s death anniversary. She has heard that conjuring spirits has become the latest local party trend and is determined to get a piece of the otherworldly action. They are unprepared for the consequences of breaking the rules through prolonged contact when her pals get together for another riotous séance with the mysterious embalmed hand that promises a direct route to the spirits. Mia is in a race against time to fix the terrible damage before it becomes permanent as the line between the realms she inhabits begins to disintegrate, and increasingly terrifying images of the otherworldly torment her. Danny and Michael Philippou, a filmmaking team that also happens to be twin brothers, rose to popularity on the YouTube account @RackaRacka for their ability to immerse viewers in a foreboding and nightmare-like world with their first feature film, making the most of their warped predisposition for the strange and grotesque. Talk to Me reveals an unsettling reality: the dead roam alarmingly close to the living. The film does this by deftly combining the spookiness of a ghost story with the contemporary sensibilities of a horror movie written for the Instagram age. During an interview, the Philippou brothers alluded that they might be interested in creating sequels. Even down to the handwriting on the back of the card. There is a rich mythology to go along with the lore and the plot. Even the spirits have a connection with the feelings of each character. Everything is planned and filtered through mythology; if a sequel is possible, we may develop it further. However, we did want the characters to be in over their heads at some points. We didn’t delve into it very deeply and instead only alluded to it through the characters. However, everything has been worked out, and a substantial bible exists. It is commonly referred to as the bible of mythology. So that’s taken care of.