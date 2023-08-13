Are you sitting in a chair while being restrained and clutching the severed hand of a medium right now?

If such is the case, the reason may be that A24’s unexpectedly successful horror film Talk to Me is receiving a sequel. Even better, the sequel’s official name, Talk 2 Me, eliminates the need for any witty puns that might have been considered for the title.

The Success of Talk to Me

After having its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the brother-and-sister directing duo Danny and Michael Philippou’s first feature film, Talk to Me, had its distribution rights purchased by the independent cinema powerhouse A24 for a staggering seven-figure sum. It is very clear why the movie has been made available to the public. The Australian horror movie is well-received by both film critics and moviegoers. Still, it has also become an unexpected commercial success, grossing over $25 million on a budget of only $4.5 million. This is an incredible achievement.

A Modern Horror Classic

The horrifying story of a severed hand’s summoning of wicked specters makes for one of the most effective horror films produced in a considerable amount of time. The movie has already established itself as a modern horror classic. The announcement of a sequel merely highlights that this original horror universe is only in its infancy, with the possibility of even more disturbing world-building and unpleasant horrors.

Talk 2 Me Cast

Sophie Wilde as Mia

Alexandra Jensen as Jade

Joe Bird as Riley

Miranda Otto as Sue

Otis Dhanji as Daniel

Zoe Terakes as Hayley

Chris Alosio as Joss

Alexandria Steffensen as Rhea

Marcus Johnson as Max

Sunny Johnson as Duckett

Ari McCarthy as Cole

Release Date of Talk 2 Me

When this article was written, Talk 2 Me had only recently been announced. Due to the fact that it is still at such an early stage of production, the highly anticipated sequel will not have a release date for quite some time. As a result of the current twin strike, the vast majority of feature film productions have been put on hold indefinitely. This is because the WGA and SAG-AFTRA maintain their protests for equitable compensation. Despite the current strikes, it still needs to be determined whether or not A24 can continue working on pre-production duties. Despite this, the studio was granted exemptions from SAG-AFTRA to continue working on certain projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Talk 2 Me

RackaRacka is a YouTube channel based in Australia that was established in 2013 and is managed by identical twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou. The channel is well-known for the extreme live-action horror comedy videos that it posts. RackaRacka has been honored with many prestigious accolades, including the Streamy Awards for Best International Channel, the Online Video Award for Best Overall, and the AACTA Award for Best Web Show. Left on Red is the name of a second YouTube channel launched by the Philippou brothers in December 2019. Talk to Me, the company’s first feature-length film, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, and it was released internationally on July 27 of that same year. They originally hail from Adelaide, located in South Australia. Still, in January 2019, they uprooted their lives and went to Los Angeles, which is in California.

Trailer for Talk 2 Me

Fans of Talk to Me will have to wait quite sometime before they can view a trailer for Talk 2 Me because production has yet to begin and is still a long way off. On the other hand, if you’re getting antsy for additional content based on the world of Talk to Me, you won’t have to hold out for too much longer. Danny and Michael Philippou have recently claimed that they have already filmed footage for a prequel, which will delve further into the troubled sibling relationship of Cole (Ari McCarthy) and Duckett (Sunny Johnson), which was introduced to us in the prologue of Talk to Me. The Philippou brothers have also claimed that the prequel if ever finished, will be fully in the form of found footage through footage obtained from cell phones and video cameras. It seems ideal for a Blu-ray release at some point in the future, and there is a significant probability that the prequel will be released well before Talk 2 Me is shown in theaters.

Plot of Talk 2 Me

Cole, a young man, is trying to find his brother Duckett, who has barricaded himself inside a bedroom, but he finds himself stumbling through a busy house party in the process. After destroying the door and rescuing a wounded Duckett, Cole brings Duckett into the living room, where they are both hurt. After stabbing his brother in the chest, Duckett stabs himself in the face, committing suicide in front of the other people at the party.

In the meantime, Mia, now 17 years old, is dealing with the passing of the second anniversary of the day her mother, Rhea, took her own life and the strained connection she has with her father, Max. The severed, embalmed hand of a powerful medium is the main attraction at a house party hosted by Hayley and Joss. Mia, her best friend Jade, and Jade’s little brother Riley sneak out of the house to attend the party. At the party, they use the severed hand to conjure spirits by lighting a candle and saying, “Talk to me.” After saying “I let you in” for full possession, they blow out the candle after ninety seconds have passed. Mia decides that she will go first and allows herself to be possessed by a ghost that threatens Riley. Joss and Hayley can free Mia from the spirit by ripping the hand off of her and extinguishing the candle, which returns Mia to her usual self. On the other hand, there has been a delay of somewhat more than ninety seconds.

Riley volunteers to play the game, only to be possessed by Rhea’s ghost, who attempts to reunite with Mia. Mia, who is happy at the feeling the hand brought her, together with Hayley, Joss, and Daniel, Jade’s boyfriend, all assemble at Jade’s place the next night. After the allotted amount of time has passed, Riley’s body is possessed by the spirits, which causes him to strike his face violently against the table on multiple occasions, resulting in his being rushed to the hospital.

Mia, who is now plagued by visions of Rhea, is rejected by Jade and her mother, Sue, both of whom believe she is responsible for Riley’s injuries. Mia invites Daniel to spend the night at her house so that she might receive some solace from him. However, she becomes possessed by a spirit throughout the night and attacks Daniel. This causes Daniel to leave, and Mia realizes the spirits have followed them.

Mia touches Rhea through the embalmed hand she stole from Jade’s house. Rhea tells Mia that her passing was a complete accident and that she needs to assist Riley, who is still possessed after he attacked Jade at the hospital and viciously hurt himself. Rhea also tells Mia that she needs to aid Riley. Riley is still possessed after he attacked Jade at the hospital.

Mia, Jade, Daniel, Hayley, and Joss track down Cole, who explains that Joss was the one to give Duckett a hand, ultimately leading to his death. Riley’s body will inevitably kick the spirits out. Joss was also the one to offer Duckett a hand, which ultimately led to his death. Mia concludes that they must finish the ritual by putting out the candle to save Riley, as they could not do so the first time. However, the only ghost they can communicate with is that of a young girl who had lived in the hospital. This spirit appears to Mia as a vision of Riley being tormented while she is in limbo. Mia returns home, where Max informs her that Rhea’s death was not an accident and reads her a suicide note that he had kept from her to protect her from blaming herself for Rhea’s death. This causes Mia to retreat to her room…