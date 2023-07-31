Twitter Rival T2 Adds DMs Feature

T2, a smaller app competing against Twitter’s X platform, has differentiated itself by adding support for direct messages (DMs), one of the top user requests. This feature sets it apart from popular Twitter alternatives like Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon, which have different ways of handling DMs that lack end-to-end encryption.

Privacy and User Control

T2’s direct messages are not end-to-end encrypted, but they do provide users with a more private way to connect on the app. While sensitive conversations should generally be shared through dedicated privacy apps like Signal or WhatsApp, T2 now offers users the ability to control who can send them DMs. In the Settings tab, users can choose to allow DMs from anyone, only from accounts they follow, or disable receiving DMs altogether.

Nudging Conversations Towards Positivity

To combat spam and harassment in direct messages, T2 has chosen not to encrypt them. However, the company has implemented nudges within DMs to detect potential insults or threatening behavior and prompt senders to reconsider their message. Similar nudging tactics used by Twitter resulted in 34% of people revising their initial replies or choosing not to send them at all. Additionally, after receiving prompts, people composed, on average, 11% fewer offensive replies in the future.

About T2 and Its Goal

T2 was founded by former Twitter and Google professionals who aimed to create an alternative to Twitter focused on trust and safety. The company seeks to build “a kinder, safer public square.” Meanwhile, another Twitter rival called Bluesky has faced criticism for moderation failures in combating bigotry. Although Bluesky has gained significant traction with 1 million app installs, T2 continues to operate as a mobile-optimized web app and expects its user base to reach around 15,000 by the end of the week.

Decentralization Challenges

T2 has not yet announced specific plans regarding decentralization, which involves using protocols like ActivityPub (used by Mastodon and Threads) or Bluesky’s AT Protocol to connect with other social networks. The team currently views decentralization as a hurdle due to concerns about moderation, community building, and maintaining stability within the platform. Allowing users to move between servers based on moderation rules can potentially disrupt a lasting and civil community.