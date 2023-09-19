Swisstronic closes seed funding round

After a successful seed round, Swisstronik intends to use the funds to expand the team, develop the technology, and plan the launch of its mainnet in 2024.

At the same time, they have initiated a private token sale, offering individuals and businesses an exclusive early investment opportunity to secure the SWTR tokens required to access the Swisstronik network before the public launch.



Swisstronic has already concluded its first deal in the ongoing private token sale, with MAQ Capital Home, a UAE-based venture capital firm represented by Mohamed Abdelkader Jehad. This resulted in MAQ Capital Home receiving $500,000 worth of future SWTR tokens, which would allow the venture capitalist to interact with and contribute to the Swisstronik ecosystem.

The Swisstronik token sale is scheduled to run until mid-2024, followed by the SWTR public sale in the second half of the year.

Team and roadmap

Swisstronik’s main goal is to create an easy-to-use and secure network that addresses key issues such as legal compliance, data privacy and compliance. It aims to be the best choice for developers with a focus on privacy and decentralization.



Swisstronik’s management team, consisting of Valery Pryzatiuk, Chief Product Officer; Mike Antonok, Blockchain Team Leader; Konstantin Gogi, CEO) and Anton Polyansky, Chief Operating Officer, have significant blockchain experience dating back to 2016.

Guggi and Polianski started their cryptocurrency journey with a private cryptocurrency mining project worth $2.5 million. They later ventured into the telecom sector, contributing to projects such as the $200 million Tawasal Superapp in the UAE.

Swisstronik’s future roadmap includes launching its mainnet in 2024, followed by a decentralized messenger, a distributed licensing system, a decentralized corporate oracle, and an asset tokenization pool in 2025.

These developments aim to position Swisstronik as a cost-effective tool for compliance management for web3 projects, potentially reducing regulatory challenges.



