SWAT Season 6: All You Need to Know

Introduction

It’s finally here! Today marks the release of SWAT season 6 on Netflix, and fans of the show are eagerly streaming the new episodes. For those who are anticipating the sixth season, we have some exciting information to share with you. We’ve got the full scoop on the number of episodes, their titles, and everything else you need to know.

About the Show

SWAT is a crime drama series that follows a procedural format. It is based on the 1975 television series and the 2003 feature film of the same name. The show was created by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan and is currently airing on CBS.

The series has had six seasons so far, with the seventh and final season currently in production. The story revolves around a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. sergeant named Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, who is tasked with leading a new “last stop” specialized tactical unit of the LAPD. Together with his elite team of officers, Hondo solves crimes in the Los Angeles area.

The leading role of Hondo Harrelson is played by the talented Shemar Moore. The cast also includes Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington, and many other talented actors. If you’re a fan of crime dramas, SWAT is a must-watch show. With its gripping storyline and talented cast, it’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

How many episodes are in SWAT season 6?

SWAT season 6 is comprised of 22 episodes, similar to the fifth season. Each episode in this season has a duration of approximately 40 minutes, which is consistent with the previous seasons’ runtime. Given the significant number of episodes, it may be challenging to watch the entire season in one viewing. However, the decision of how to watch is entirely up to the viewer. Watching the season in batches or segments may be a more practical option. It is essential to find a viewing method that works best for your schedule and preferences.

SWAT season 6 episode titles and runtimes

Here are the titles and runtimes for each episode of SWAT season 6:

Episode 1: “Thai Hard” (41 minutes)

Episode 2: “Thai Another Day” (42 minutes)

Episode 3: “Woah Black Betty” (41 minutes)

Episode 4: “Maniak” (42 minutes)

Episode 5: “Unraveling” (42 minutes)

Episode 6: “Checkmate” (40 minutes)

Episode 7: “Sequel” (41 minutes)

Episode 8: “Guacaine” (42 minutes)

Episode 9: “Pariah” (42 minutes)

Episode 10: “Witness” (43 minutes)

Episode11: “Atonement” (43 minutes)

Episode 12: “Addicted” (42 minutes)

Episode 13: “Lion’s Share” (42 minutes)

Episode 14: “Gut Punch” (43 minutes)

Episode 15: “To Protect and To Serve” (42 minutes)

Episode 16: “Blowback” (42 minutes)

Episode 17: “Stockholm” (42 minutes)

Episode 18: “Genesis” (43 minutes)

Episode 19: “Bunkies” (43 minutes)

Episode 20: “All That Glitters” (42 minutes)

Episode 21: “Forget Shorty” (42 minutes)

Episode 22: “Legacy” (43 minutes)

Be sure to check out SWAT season 6, streaming now on Netflix!