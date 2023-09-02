Introduction

It’s an exciting time for fans of the CBS crime drama series, SWAT, as season 6 is set to arrive on Netflix on September 1st. This highly anticipated season promises to offer the same level of entertainment that viewers have come to expect from previous seasons. To ensure that you don’t miss out on any of the action, we’ve provided the release time for the upcoming season below.

The History of SWAT

SWAT was developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan and is inspired by the 1975 television series and the 2003 feature film of the same name. With six seasons already under its belt, the show has amassed a large and dedicated fanbase. However, after season 6 aired on CBS in May 2023, the show was canceled, leaving fans disappointed.

Thankfully, CBS decided to reverse the cancellation and renew the show for a seventh and final season a few days later. Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of SWAT season 7 on CBS. Although the seventh season’s Netflix release date has not been announced yet, rest assured that it will eventually arrive on the streaming platform after it finishes airing on CBS.

SWAT Season 6 Release Time

But for now, let’s focus on SWAT season 6, which is just around the corner. If you’re wondering what time the sixth season of the crime drama series will be available on Netflix, look no further than the release time provided below. Be sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms so that you don’t miss out on this explosive season.

What time is SWAT season 6 coming to Netflix?

If you’re a fan of the hit TV series SWAT, then get ready for some exciting news. The sixth season of SWAT is scheduled to land on Netflix on Friday, September 1st, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This means that fans of the show living on the West Coast and East Coast of the United States can enjoy the new season as soon as it’s released. However, if you’re located in the Central time zone, you’ll have to wait until 2:00 a.m. CT to watch the sixth season.

It’s important to note that the sixth season of SWAT has been rated TV-14, which means that it may not be suitable for viewers under the age of 14. The show has been given this maturity rating due to the depiction of fear, language, and violence in its episodes. For those who are familiar with the show, this maturity rating seems appropriate. However, parents are strongly cautioned to use their discretion when allowing their children to watch the show.

Conclusion

Overall, fans of SWAT can look forward to an exciting sixth season, filled with action, suspense, and drama. So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to binge-watch the latest season of this thrilling TV series.

How many episodes is SWAT season 6?

SWAT fans have eagerly waited for the arrival of Season 6 on Netflix, and the wait is finally over. Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, the series has been inspired by the 1975 television series and the 2003 feature film of the same name. With all 22 episodes dropping on Netflix on September 1, fans are in for a thrilling ride.

Originally aired on CBS in May 2023, the show was announced as the final season before being revived for a seventh and last season by CBS shortly after. SWAT Season 7 will be aired on CBS, and once it finishes airing, it will undoubtedly land on Netflix. But for now, all attention is on the upcoming sixth season.

How many episodes are there in SWAT season 6?

SWAT fans, get ready for an action-packed season 6! The upcoming season features a total of 22 episodes, each one filled with explosive thrills, suspenseful storylines, and intense action scenes. Starting from September 1st, all 22 episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix, so you can binge-watch your heart out.