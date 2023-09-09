Get Ready for Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on Netflix! Netflix is expanding its streaming library with the addition of a new series, following the success of Suits on the platform. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is the latest addition, set to make its debut on Netflix in October of 2023. The drama series is based on the book with the same name, written by Mike Isaac, and will feature an all-star cast of Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick, Kyle Chandler as Bill Gurley, Kerry Bishé as Austin Geidt, Babak Tafti as Emil Michael, Jon Bass as Garrett Camp, Elisabeth Shue as Bonnie Kalanick, Bridget Gao Hollitt as Gabi Holzwarth, and Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington. The series will be narrated by film director Quentin Tarantino, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the show. For those who are eagerly anticipating the show, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is set to be a gripping drama series that explores the rise and fall of Uber, one of the most successful tech companies in the world. The show will delve into the events that led to Uber’s meteoric success, as well as the controversies and scandals that ultimately led to the resignation of its founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick. With an all-star cast and a talented director at the helm, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is sure to be a must-see show for anyone interested in the tech industry, corporate intrigue, and the human drama that lies at the heart of every great story. When is Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber coming to Netflix? Fans of the ride-hailing giant, Uber, have something to look forward to on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, as Netflix is set to release all seven episodes of “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”. The documentary series chronicles the rise and fall of Uber’s controversial former CEO, Travis Kalanick, and the tumultuous events that led to his departure. The series promises to take viewers behind the scenes, providing a detailed look at the internal power struggles, legal battles, and scandals that rocked the company. With its in-depth coverage of one of the most notorious tech companies in history, “Super Pumped” is sure to be a must-watch for anyone interested in the inner workings of Silicon Valley. What is Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber about? The TV drama series chronicles the fascinating journey of Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber, from his meteoric rise to his eventual downfall, portrayed by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The series provides a riveting account of how Kalanick was ultimately removed from his position in a dramatic boardroom coup, as described in the synopsis. The Showtime production is based on the acclaimed nonfiction book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” by author Mike Isaac, which was published in 2019. The show premiered in February 2022 on Showtime and has already been renewed for a second season, which promises to be an anthology. Season 2 will delve into another book written by Isaac about the social media giant, Facebook. As of yet, it is unclear whether Netflix will be streaming the second season, but it’s sure to be a hit with viewers. For now, the series will first air on Showtime, where fans can follow the thrilling tale of Kalanick’s rise and fall. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber begins streaming all seven episodes Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 on Netflix.

