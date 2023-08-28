The Success of Horror Movies in the First Half of 2023

The first half of 2023 has been successful for horror movies, which is an accomplishment. This year has seen some spine-chilling stories about earthly and otherworldly monsters, with more on the way. Some examples of these stories include big franchise reprisals such as Scream and Evil Dead and brand-new stories such as M3GAN and Knock at the Cabin. In addition, Suitable Flesh has been added to the extensive list of highly anticipated horror movies that will be released later this year. The short story “The Thing On the Doorstep” by H.P. Lovecraft inspired the film Suitable Flesh, directed by Joe Lynch and written by Dennis Paoli. On-screen terror of the highest order will soon be experienced because of this. The plot revolves around a psychiatrist who becomes fixated on one of her patients, ultimately leading to a connection to an ancient curse.

The Enduring Influence of H.P. Lovecraft

Despite all the issues and debates about his work, H. P. Lovecraft’s name is still synonymous with cosmic dread. He was a pioneer in the field of supernatural and science-fiction horror during his day. Even decades after his death, his works continue to influence contemporary films that fans praise for their scary, dark, and unexplainable terrors. In the same vein as the situation with Suitable Flesh. The upcoming horror film will be unveiled at the Tribeca Film Festival 2023. It will likely combine the supernatural, body, and psychological horror and showcase some classic elements of Lovecraftian horror in a modern setting. Additionally, it will be adapted to suit the modern audience’s sensibilities and contemporary storytelling trends.

Enjoy horror stories that include dreadful, lethal, and provocative themes. Suitable Flesh might be exactly what you are searching for regarding the next thing to watch. With a strong cast and a team of creators with extensive prior expertise in the horror genre, you can anticipate nothing less than a terrifying good time. Learn everything we know about Suitable Flesh by reading the guide below. At the same time, you wait for the film to appear in theaters near you. This guide includes the film’s release date, plot, cast, and characters.

Who is in Suitable Flesh Cast?

Ann Mahoney as Susan

Drake Malone as Resident

Chris McKenna as Stuart Crawley

Brett Newton as Professor Fisk

Jonah Ray as Dave

Hunter Womack as Mace JR

Heather Graham

Judah Lewis

Barbara Crampton

Bruce Davison

Johnathon Schaech

Giovanni Cruz

What is the Release date of Suitable Flesh?

As a part of the “Escape from Tribeca” lineup, the world premiere of Suitable Flesh took place on June 11, 2023, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. It has just been revealed that the premiere of Suitable Flesh will take place in cinemas and on video-on-demand platforms on October 27, 2023, followed by the film’s debut on Shudder in January 2024.

Who is the Director of Suitable Flesh?

Joe Lynch is an American actor who has worked as a director, producer, and cinematographer in the film and music video industries. Long Island, in the state of New York, is where Lynch was born. Even though he started his career as a child actor, he quickly grew more interested in directing movies than acting. Many film festivals recognized his first two student films, MAHARBA and hiBeams, as worthy of screening there. The Long Island Voice gave him the title of “Filmmaker of the Year” in 1999. DVDA, Pete Yorn, Strapping Young Lad, Faith No More, 311, and Godhead are some bands whose music videos Lynch has directed. In addition to that, he was a co-creator of the television show Uranium, which aired on Fuse TV.

Is There a Suitable Flesh Trailer?

The official teaser trailer for Suitable Flesh has been released through Fangoria, and it provides the exact amount of foreboding that one would anticipate from Lovecraft’s imagination. After a cursory examination of the movie, we can deduce that the filmmakers have taken every precaution to ensure that you are in for an even more terrifying experience than before. The teaser clip, which is only one minute long, only reveals a little information about the plot, which helps maintain the intrigue. However, it gives glimpses into the insanity of a psychiatrist, even to the point of showing the horrific consequences of his actions, which will have you on the edge of your seat. The teaser trailer begins with the frightening question, “Would you like a taste of flesh?” and then moves on to brief views of the film’s characters during blood-soaked combat sequences, coupled with darkly sensual scenes.

What is the Plot of Suitable Flesh?

To give Suitable Flesh its proper definition, some reviewers call it “a gory, horny, and outlandish Lovecraft adaptation” in a complimentary sense. In other words, this movie may be evocative of the typical “raunchy” horror films that were popular in the 1980s. These films are known for their ability to create blood-curdling panic precisely but also for not being so mind-bending that they follow you for days after you’ve seen them. According to the plot summary, Suitable Flesh comes next.

“a once-respected psychiatrist who develops an unhealthy obsession with her younger patient, who has multiple personalities.” After having murdered one of her patients, she watches as her life takes a turn for the worst, as she soon comes into contact with otherworldly forces that appear to be tied to an old curse.