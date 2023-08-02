Streamers go beyond the limits once again!

Over the past few years, content creators on platforms like Twitch and YouTube have consistently amazed us with their out-of-the-box ideas. Whether it’s mind-blowing challenges, like Inoxtag’s recent endeavor, or extraordinary projects like Squeezie’s GP Explorer, these streamers never fail to push boundaries.

However, one Twitch superstar has taken it to a whole new level with a completely insane project: buying a professional football player for his own competition. Yes, you read that right.

A streamer gets carried away, thinking he’s in Ultimate Team

Alexis Sánchez, a renowned football star, began his career in 2004 at a Chilean club called CD Cobreloa. From there, he went on to play for prestigious clubs, including three seasons at FC Barcelona from 2011 to 2014 and four years with Arsenal FC from 2014 to 2018. After stints with Manchester United and Inter Milan, he recently signed a one-year contract with Olympique de Marseille (OM). Today, as his contract comes to an end, numerous clubs are vying to have him in their ranks.

While Olympique de Marseille is eager to re-sign Alexis Sánchez, there are other potential buyers, such as his former club Barcelona and even a Twitch star.

In the past few days, Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, co-founder of the Kings League, made an extraordinary offer to Alexis Sánchez. Ibai wanted the football star to participate in his own competition, held in both Spain and South America. However, Alexis Sánchez has already declined the streamer’s proposal.