Rogers: The Musical’s Brings Action to Music

An Exciting Soundtrack

The soundtrack of the theatrical production features 12 songs, including popular tunes such as “Star-Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger and “Save the City” from Disney+’s Hawkeye. Additionally, five new songs have been composed specifically for the musical by Grammy Award-winning composer Christopher Lennertz, with lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz, and Alex Karukas. Lennertz, Karukas, and Matthew P. Shelby produced the album.

A Hero’s Journey

The story of Rogers: The Musical follows the life of Steve Rogers as he becomes Captain America and travels through time. Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and select members of The Avengers also make special appearances in this action-packed musical. The play covers Rogers’ humble beginnings, his journey as the leader of the Avengers, and his battles for the Infinity Stones.

In a Marvel press release, Christopher Lennertz spoke about the music’s creation: “It was important to us to continue the best of both Avengers and Broadway traditions, infusing humor, heart, and heroic action into the music. The score has memorable melodies and a huge scope of instrumentation that matches the iconic presence of our hero. Audiences will hear big band jazz, modern funk, classic orchestra, and more.”

Brought to Life at Disneyland

The beloved Broadway musical sequence in the first episode of Hawkeye on Disney+ catalyzed the creation of Rogers: The Musical. The creative minds behind the scenes were inspired to bring the fictional musical to life at the magical Disneyland Resort. Dan Fields, the brilliant Executive Creative Director at Disney Live Entertainment, could hardly contain his excitement and joy for the show. He spoke of the audience’s experience, expressing his satisfaction that they were captivated by the humor, heroism, and heart of the performance on stage at the Hyperion Theater. The highly-anticipated and much-awaited live show, Rogers: The Musical, was a limited run and was only available for viewing from June 30 to August 31, 2023.

Available for Streaming

The Rogers: The Musical soundtrack is now available for streaming on popular platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Fans can enjoy the captivating music and relive the thrilling story of Captain America.

Source: Marvel