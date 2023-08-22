Stranger Things, the sequel is coming!

We may not realize it, but it has already been seven years since the popular series created by the Duffer brothers arrived on Netflix. This show has gained immense popularity due to its characters, universe, and numerous references to pop culture, making it a timeless classic on the streaming platform. Many people have become engrossed in the story of the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana. It has been several months since the young Will Byers was kidnapped and the secrets of the Demogorgon were revealed. Drawing inspiration from 1980s horror films, Stranger Things is a fusion of various influences from renowned writers and directors like HP Lovecraft, Steven Spielberg, and Stephen King, among others. While the fifth season of Stranger Things is expected to arrive on Netflix in a few months, the exact release date remains unknown for now. However, in the meantime, David Harbor has some interesting information to share…

A grand finale for Stranger Things?

During an interview, David Harbour, who portrays the character Jim Hopper, discussed the upcoming final season of Stranger Things and revealed some details. According to Harbour, this fifth season is expected to be incredibly emotional. The storyline will pick up from where the fourth season left off, but fans will need to be patient. Due to strikes that have impacted the entire Hollywood industry, the production of the Duffer brothers’ work is currently on hold. In fact, recent reports even suggest that the fifth season may not be released until 2025. One interesting aspect to watch out for is how the show’s writers will connect the final season to the events of the following season. Harbour mentioned that the storyline may not immediately resume from the end of the fourth season, which could mean a significant time gap of several months or even years between the two narratives. Considering the impact of the strikes and the aging of the actors, this time period might be even more substantial. It’s safe to say that Stranger Things 5 is highly anticipated, but it won’t be hitting our screens anytime soon.