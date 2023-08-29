





Stranger Things Conclusion Delayed Until 2025 Due to Hollywood Strike

Since 2016, Stranger Things has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows, captivating audiences worldwide with its captivating storyline and nostalgic 80s vibe. However, fans will have to wait patiently for the final season of this beloved series. The current strike in Hollywood has disrupted the production, pushing the release date to 2025. With the fifth season yet to begin filming, the fate of the show’s main characters remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, the impending conclusion of Stranger Things has led the actors to reflect on their experiences. Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, recently opened up about his feelings as the show approaches its end.

Joe Keery Talks How He Feels About Stranger Things Ending

In a recent interview, Joe Keery shared his thoughts on the conclusion of Stranger Things, a series in which he has played the beloved character of Steve Harrington since 2016.

“I feel like it’s time. It won’t be easy to end it. I mean, I owe my whole career to this show, and all the opportunities I’ve had since are due to this show.”

The 31-year-old American actor expresses his gratitude for his role in Stranger Things and acknowledges the significant impact it has had on his career. Prior to joining the Netflix production, Keery only had minor roles that could not compare to the opportunities presented to him now. Letting go of the character and the show that has played such a significant part in his life will undoubtedly be challenging. However, as he aptly puts it, “everything has a beginning, a middle, and an end.”



