Spin-offs in the Works for The Last of Us Series?

There’s a possibility of spin-off TV shows alongside the main storyline of The Last of Us series. Director Craig Mazin and some actors have expressed interest in exploring parallel plots. Mazin mentioned this desire during a recent interview.

One actress, Merle Dandridge, who plays Marlene in the series, has offered to delve into the backgrounds of various characters, including her own. “I think every aspect of this world offers the opportunity to go a little deeper,” she said in an interview with The Wrap. Another cast member, Melanie Lynskey, who portrays antagonist Kathleen, is also open to returning to The Last of Us universe. Lynskey finds the idea of exploring her character’s story intriguing.

Season 2 Delayed

The first season of The Last of Us, which premiered in January 2023, adapts the storyline of the first game. Set in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies, the plot follows the survival journey of Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Balla Ramsey) as they search for a cure. Shortly after the release of the first season, the announcement of a second season was made. However, the ongoing strike by writers and actors has impacted the project.

Francesca Orsi, the executive overseeing HBO programs, initially stated that season 2 would air in 2025. However, director Craig Mazin revealed a production delay, stating, “We are almost certain that we won’t be able to start filming the second part of The Last of Us on the date we were hoping for,” during a media interview.