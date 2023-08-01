Spider-Man Actors Through the Years

In the world of cinema, several actors have had the opportunity to play the iconic character Spider-Man. One of the most memorable portrayals was by Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s trilogy in the early 2000s. Later on, Andrew Garfield won over fans with his performances in two movies of “The Amazing Spider-Man,” directed by Mark Webb. In recent years, Tom Holland has taken on the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe, where he interacts with other famous superheroes. The three actors recently appeared together in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” introducing the concept of a multiverse that allows different versions of the character to coexist. This has led to speculation about a potential third film featuring Andrew Garfield, as he is the only one of the three actors who has not had a trilogy of their own.

Sony Teases Spider-Man Fans

Since the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” many fans have been eagerly awaiting another movie featuring Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of Spider-Man. The idea of exploring the multiverse in a new film has generated excitement among fans. Sony, recognizing this enthusiasm, decided to play a joke on the fans. The official Sony account released a short video teasing “The Amazing Spider-Man 3.”

The video initially shows the film’s poster with the caption “Awaiting an important announcement,” causing fans’ anticipation and curiosity to rise. However, the excitement quickly deflated as the video abruptly cut to Rick Astley’s famous song “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Thus, Sony “Rickrolled” thousands of internet users, including TikTok users, in 2023.