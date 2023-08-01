Changes to Release Dates for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

As of now, the release dates for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse have been changed. Many fans were disappointed with a cliffhanger ending in Across the Spider-Verse, setting up the sequel featuring Miles Morales. However, the third animated film, originally scheduled for March 29, 2024, has been removed from Sony’s schedule due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. This strike has delayed the completion of dialogue for a spring 2024 release. Beyond the Spider-Verse is the direct sequel to the popular animated films focusing on Miles Morales. The first two films were well-received, earning $384 million and $642 million worldwide. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the third film, and Variety estimates that a new release date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sony’s Calendar Changes Due to the Strike

Sony has made changes to its entire calendar due to the strike. In addition to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, other projects have been rescheduled. Kraven the Hunter, a film centered on one of Spider-Man’s villains, will now be released in August 2024 instead of October 2023. The film will explore the origins of the infamous antagonist, Kraven. Similarly, Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 was originally slated for a Christmas 2023 release but has been moved to March 29, 2024.

New Additions to Sony’s Schedule

On a positive note, two new films have been added to Sony’s schedule. The fourth installment of Bad Boys, serving as a direct sequel to 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, will be released on June 14, 2024. Additionally, Venom 3, a highly anticipated film following the adventures of Eddie Brock, will hit theaters on July 12, 2024.