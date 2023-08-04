





Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Delights Audiences

The highly anticipated animated film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has been captivating audiences since its release in May. The movie has received glowing reviews from both critics and viewers, and its success at the box office was evident even before its official premiere, earning over $17 million from previews alone.

The Sequel’s Future Uncertain Amid Hollywood Strike

This latest installment follows the popular 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and centers around the character of Miles Morales. Fans were eagerly awaiting its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was originally planned for a 2024 release. However, due to an ongoing Hollywood strike involving writers and actors, the film was removed from Sony’s schedule, leaving its future uncertain.

The Multiverse Explored in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

One of the highlights of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is its exploration of the multiverse, showcasing a multitude of Spider-Man variations. This aspect greatly pleased the majority of fans, as it offered a fresh take on the beloved superhero. However, not all spider-powered heroes made it to the big screen. Unfortunately, one notable absence was Spider Boy, a character created through a collaboration between Marvel and DC Comics. Just before the film’s release, it was revealed on Twitter by character designer Kris Anka that legal issues with DC Comics prevented Spider Boy’s inclusion in the animated movie.

Despite this setback, the fact that Spider Boy was considered for the film confirms Marvel’s initial intention to include him in the expansive Spider-Verse.



