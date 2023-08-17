Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: A Hit with Spectators and Critics

Spoiler alert!

The highly anticipated movie, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, has already made a splash even before its official release, earning over $17 million in previews alone. This sequel has garnered praise from both critics and audiences worldwide. It stands out for its captivating story, lovable characters, and most importantly, its exceptional animation. Its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, released in 2018, also received glowing reviews and was hailed as an outstanding film.

The Animation of This Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Scene Explained

On Twitter, one of the animators of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of one of the film’s most remarkable scenes. In his videos, he demonstrates how he filmed himself to serve as the model for the scene, striving for utmost realism.

My last shots on #AcrossTheSpiderverse were definitely some of the coolest challenges I’ve ever had to animate! pic.twitter.com/ezEod8TioF — Ere Santos (@ereoflight) August 14, 2023

This scene is one of the final moments in the animated film where Miles Morales confronts his “evil double” from Earth-42. It serves as one of the reasons why fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this trilogy in the upcoming sequel.