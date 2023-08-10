When the multilivers have a face

Even before the concept of parallel universes became popularized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony took the lead in fully exploring it in Spider-Man Next Generation, an impressive animated film released in 2018. It received critical acclaim, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Film and achieving commercial success with nearly $400 million in worldwide box office earnings.

Unsurprisingly, Sony did not waste any time in creating a sequel, called Across the Spider-Verse, produced by the same studio, Sony Pictures Animation. This sequel hit theaters on May 31st and once again made a major impact.

A small gift to lure you into its web

Since its release, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse has exceeded expectations, grossing over $550 million worldwide. It has also received critical acclaim, maintaining a strong average score of 86% on Metacritic. In short, it has been a resounding success.

If you haven’t had the chance to watch it yet, Sony is providing a special treat by sharing the first ten minutes of the film directly on YouTube. This is a common practice for the company, with recent examples including Insidious The Red Door. We highly recommend immersing yourself in this captivating opening sequence, which will likely entice you to watch the entire film (as there is nothing more frustrating than only seeing the first few minutes and being left hanging). Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse is renowned for its compelling story and innovative animation, and we are eagerly anticipating its sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, slated to be released in 2024.